Lady in red: Kate Middleton dazzles at charity event

Kate Middleton radiated in red during a charity event on Monday.

The glowing royal, who is four months pregnant, showed her support for East Anglia Children's Hospices (EACH), of which she is a patron. The organization, which helps families care for children with life-threatening conditions, is trying to raise money for a new hospice in Norfolk, England.

Kate, 32, greeted the crowds with her signature warm smile and wore a dress by London-based designer Katherine Hooker paired with sophisticated black heels and a matching clutch. Her hair was effortlessly chic in a high ponytail.

At the start of the event, the beloved royal was presented with a bouquet of flowers by children — Cerys Emeerith-Burley, whose brother is a patient with EACH, and her classmate Caitlyn Cheshire-Brazier. As expected, they were both touched by Kate's visit.

"This is very important to me," said Cerys. "My brother uses the hospice as it gives my mum and dad a rest."

The Duchess met with the center's staff, volunteers and supporters who are helping EACH raise money for their new building. There were roughly 700 guests to welcome the royal to the event, which included presentations from families and an exhibit of pottery designed by British ceramics designer Emma Bridgewater.