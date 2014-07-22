Prince George first birthday: Celebrations begin at Kensington Palace

Celebrations to mark Prince George's first birthday have begun at Kensington Palace.



Royal fan John Loughrey was one of the early risers heading to the official residence of Prince William and the Duchess of Cambridge – née Kate Middleton – to decorate the famous gates with birthday balloons, banners and a Union Jack flag.

'Superfan' John Loughrey outside Kensington Palace

John has been on hand to witness some of the royal couple's most public memorable moments, including their wedding day and the day they introduced their newborn baby to the world, so it's no surprise that he wanted to celebrate the little Prince's special day.

While George's actual birthday fell on 22 July, celebrations began days before. Legoland Windsor hosted a first birthday party in honour of royal toddler on the grounds of a miniature Buckingham Palace feature.

LEGOLAND hosted a birthday party for Prince George

Features included a mini Prince George sitting in a highchair, accompanied by dad William and mum Kate, all wearing birthday hats and surrounded by presents and a cake.

The royal tot's big celebration is due in the afternoon of his big day. The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge will hold a bash inside their apartment along with close family members, friends, and the Prince's godparents.

It is thought the Queen will also attend but her husband, the Duke of Edinburgh, may be unable to make it as he is busy with official engagements. And he isn't the only family member who will reportedly be absent.

George's grandparents Prince Charles and the Duchess of Cornwall are thought to be skipping the party as they are in Scotland on an annual visit.

