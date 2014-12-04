Prince Harry: I was 'not enough prince' in Las Vegas



The royal discussed the compromising pictures of him partying in Las Vegas

Prince Harry has been singled out as the royal family's wild one (something we rather appreciate) and the fun-loving bachelor is finally addressing it.

In a new interview with Man of the World magazine, the fourth-in-line to the British throne discusses that infamous incident from August 2012. You know which one: it involved a hotel room, a camera, and Las Vegas.

"It was probably a classic case of me being too much army and not enough prince," the 30-year-old royal said. "It's a simple case of that."

See? Simple.



Prince Harry said his army experience changed him

Harry goes on to explain how his partying philosophy changed after he was sent on a tour of duty to Afghanistan shortly after photos of the Las Vegas affair were published. Having witnessed the atrocities of war, Harry got a better understanding of the world — and his place in it.

"I saw some horrendous things," he said. "The tragic injuries and deaths of local people from roadside bombs, some of whom were children; coalition forces lying in the battlefield."

Harry was first embedded with the Household Cavalry Regiment in 2007, but was forced to leave just 77 days later after a tabloid revealed his location. In 2012, he returned for a 20-week deployment with the Army Air Corps.

Throughout his time with the army, the Prince was particularly struck by his comrades' injuries:

"To see young lads — much younger than me — wrapped in plastic and missing limbs with hundreds of tubes coming out of them was something I never prepared myself for."



Harry is personally involved in a wide range of charities and organizations

Since then, Harry has generously dedicated his time and energy to helping raise money for numerous charities, specifically those supporting injured army soldiers.