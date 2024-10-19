Prince William's unexpected sleeping arrangement with Princess Kate revealed

The Prince and Princess of Wales are the perfect couple – but their sleeping arrangements may surprise you.

It turns out the royal couple sleep with their beloved dog Orla in their bed. The revelation was made on Thursday, after the Prince of Wales paid a visit to Duchy College Stoke Climsland in Callington, Cornwall.

© WPA Pool William met some furry friends in Cornwall

While there, William chatted to Louise Harland – who met the royal with her dog, Jacks – and he told her that his dog Orla sleeps with him and Kate in their bed.

Following the encounter, Louise told Hits Radio Cornwall: "[William] said that his little dog sleeps on the bed with them at night, with him and Kate."

© Getty Orla sleeps in bed with William and Kate

"[He was] absolutely in love with my little dog. He asked what breed he was and he's never met one of those breeds – he's a Cockerjack – so he's a little bit of a unique combination."

She said William, 42, commented on how "soft" her pooch's ears were, and "gave him lots of loving."

Orla was given to William and Kate by Kate's dog-loving brother, James Middleton, in 2020. The entrepreneur, 36, is the owner of a dog food and lifestyle brand, Ella & Co.

© Instagram James gifted Orla to the Waleses as a puppy

The company is inspired by James' late therapy dog, Ella, and Orla is one of her puppies.

The adorable Cocker Spaniel was most recently featured in Kate's video message back in September. The clip saw Kate share an update on her cancer recovery and featured special moments with her and her family. See the full video below.

Orla was seen lying with the royal couple on a picnic blanket on the beach. Orla was also featured in Princess Charlotte's beautiful seventh birthday portrait, taken by Kate.

Orla's name is rather fitting for her family and has a regal meaning behind it. The Gaelic translation means 'golden princess.'

Prior to welcoming Orla, the Waleses owned Lupo, a fellow Cocker Spaniel. The family pup sadly died aged nine in November 2020.

Lupo's name has a less regal flair but is incredibly meaningful. Lupo is an Italian word meaning 'wolf,' which reportedly pays homage to Kate's paternal great-grandmother, Olive Christiana Middleton née Lupton, whose family crest features wolves.