Queen Rania shows support at Paris unity march

On Sunday, hundreds of thousands of people came together for a unity march following the horrific terrorist attacks in Paris last week. Among them were Queen Rania and King Abdullah II of Jordan, who joined numerous world leaders at the public event, which was led by French President Francois Hollande.





Queen Rania and King Abdullah II of Jordan were greeted by Francois Hollande

The royals, who were welcomed to the Elysee Palace by President Hollande, paid their respects to 17 victims who died last week, including 12 people killed during the Charlie Hebdo massacre on Wednesday.

Rania also took to social media to express her sadness and condemnation of the attacks, stating there was "no justification" for the shootings and that she felt "offended" that the killers had used Islam to defend their attacks.

Queen Rania joined fellow leaders during the Paris unity march

"As a Muslim, it pains me when someone derides Islam and my religious beliefs," Rania wrote on Facebook. "It also pains me when someone derides other religions and other people's religious beliefs. But what offends me more, much more, are the actions of the criminals who, this week, dared to use Islam to justify the cold-blooded murder of innocent civilians."

Hundreds of thousands of people came together for the historic rally

She added: "Today, I join His Majesty King Abdullah in Paris to stand in solidarity with the people of France in their darkest hour... To stand in unity against extremism in all its forms and to stand up for our cherished faith, Islam. And so that the lasting image of these terrible events is an unprecedented outpouring of sympathy and support between people of all faiths and cultures."