Jordan's royal family goes into mourning following death of Princess Rajwa's father

Jordan's royal family sadly announced the death of Princess Rajwa's father on Sunday.

In a statement, the Royal Hashemite Court said it "mourns the passing of the father of Her Royal Highness Princess Rajwa Al Hussein, Khaled bin Musaed bin Saif bin Abdulaziz Al Saif, may his soul rest in peace.

"By His Majesty King Abdullah's orders, the Royal Hashemite Court has announced three days of mourning, as of Sunday, 18 February 2024.

"The Royal Hashemite Court expresses its deepest sympathies and condolences to Their Majesties King Abdullah II ibn Al Hussein and Queen Rania Al Abdullah, Their Royal Highnesses Crown Prince Al Hussein bin Abdullah II and Princess Rajwa Al Hussein, and to Al Saif family in these difficult times."

The passing of Princess Rajwa's father comes just eight months after her marriage to Crown Prince Hussein.

The future king also paid his own tribute to Khalid Al-Saif on his Instagram page, sharing a picture of the two men embracing.

‏"With profound sadness and sorrow, we bid farewell to my beloved father-in-law. We will always remember his kindness, generosity, and integrity. May God bestow mercy upon him and grant us patience and strength," he wrote.

Khalid Al-Saif was a Saudi businessman, who was head of the Al Saif Group, which works in the fields of health, care and construction.

He leaves behind his wife, Azza Al Sudairi, and their four children – Faisal, Nayef, Dana and Rajwa.

Crown Prince Hussein and Princess Rajwa's wedding ceremony took place at Zahran Palace in Amman, Jordan on 1 June 2023.

© Getty Crown Prince Hussein and Princess Rajwa on their wedding day

Foreign royals from all around the world were in attendance, including the Prince and Princess of Wales.

Having trained as an architect, since her marriage to Crown Prince Hussein, Rajwa has undertaken official royal engagements.