Princess Rajwa and Prince Hussein of Jordan make rare outing since their royal wedding

Princess Rajwa and Prince Hussein have jetted off to Singapore marking a rare joint following their wedding last year.

The royal couple, who married last year, attended the launch of the Jordan-Singapore Tech Alliance Forum, with the event having been organised by the Ministry of Digital Economy and Entrepreneurship, Jordan's embassy in Singapore, the Singapore Business Federation, and SG Tech. During the event, Hussein gave a speech saying his home country "aspires to be a rising force on the global tech scene".

The 29-year-old looked dapper in a suit, while his wife looked absolutely beautiful in a a cream that carried the most mesmerising floral print.

Hussein and Rajwa tied the knot last year, with the pair marrying in front of 140 guests, which included the Prince and Princess of Wales and Princess Beatrice and Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi.

Hussein and Rajwa tied the knot last year

The royal bride looked stunning in a long sleeve silk crepe gown by Lebanese fashion designer, Elie Saab, with draping details across the bodice and enhanced with a long train embellished with cut-out flowers and pearl details.

Following his wedding, Hussein penned the sweetest tribute to his beloved, saying: "God has blessed me with Rajwa, the light of my life and my lifelong companion. May our marriage bring us both peace and warmth. I pray that God continues to bless us.

"Once again, my deepest thanks to everyone who celebrated with us from our beloved Jordan, as well as our family and loved ones from around the world. I could not be more thankful to God for the countless blessings He has granted me today, and to Rajwa for everything she is to me."

