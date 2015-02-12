Hidden talent? Kate Middleton plays the ukulele with kids

Kate Middleton is quite the talented — ukulele player. During Tuesday’s private engagement at the Bethlem and Maudsley Hospital School in South London, the Duchess of Cambridge took part in a lesson with children and did a pretty good job at learning on the small four-stringed guitar.

The Duchess has a busy month of February ahead of her Photo: Getty Images

“One of the boys managed to teach the Duchess a couple of chords on the ukulele,” head teacher Dr. John Ivens said after the visit. “She kept up with them. There’s a career there.”

He also commended Kate, 33, on her ability to connect with people. “The Duchess is very good at listening to what people are saying to her, especially children and responding in a thoughtful way.”

The school educates children with long-term illnesses who are being treated at the nearby Bethlem Royal and Maudsley Hospitals. “Clearly it was very important for her to understand how young people get to a situation that they need to be an inpatient at such a young age,” Dr. Ivens continued. “It was clear that her intention in coming was to find out more about this area.”

Kate was said to be quite skilled at the ukulele Photo: Getty Images

Rest assured, topic did of course turn to her adorable 18-month-old son Prince George. “She talked a little about that with the children and about what George likes,” the educational psychologist who is also involved with Kate’s charity Place2Be added. “It was lovely.”

Place2Be, of which Kate is a patron, has a special place in the royal's heart as it is the leading UK provider of school-based mental health support

The private engagements came just days after she, Prince William and family returned from their two week vacation in the Caribbean island Mustique. The rest of her February is quite packed with other royal engagements ahead of their second child in April.