Princes William and Harry: The royal brothers' 20 cutest moments

No sibling rivalry here! Prince William and uncle Harry. The boys have been inseparable since childhood, and their good looks have wooed the world for years.

Photo: Getty Images

Since they were born, William,32, and Harry, 30, seemed to be naturals in front of the camera. From a young age, the brothers perfected smiling and waving for the cameras while doing mostly everything together. We are sure they've given their grandma Queen Elizabeth a run for her money as well.

Photo: Getty Images

The Duke of Cambridge melted the hearts of young girls with his baby blue eyes and kind-hearted nature, but it wasn't until meeting now wife Kate Middleton that he finally found his princess.

Photo: Getty Images

Harry, on the other hand, was known for being the spunky one of the two with his fiery personality to match his red head of hair. He's dated several beauties over the years, but the fourth in line for the throne has yet to settle down.

Harry has even taken jabs at his big brother. He has told reporters about his new niece or nephew, "I can’t wait to see my brother suffer more. If it’s a girl, he’ll suffer even more. I’d love to see him try and cope with that.”

Photo: Getty Images

While we're sure this dynamic duo are bound to dazzle us for years, let's take a look back at some the cutest photos ever of the British princes.

Photo: Getty Images