Prince Harry jokes around with red-headed fan in Australia

Hundreds of adoring well-wishers gathered to greet the Queen's grandson, caught the royal's attention with a welcome sign in Canberra. The poster, which he spent two hours making said, "Red Heads Rule!"

Prince Harry pretended to be dismayed by the welcome sign in Australia Photo: Getty Images

At first the royal ginger, who is Down Under for a military secondment, didn't see the sign. It was only when shouts and cheers from the crowds directed his attention to Ethan that Harry strolled over to him. Initially he pretended to be dismayed and pulled a funny face, before giving the youngster a handshake and a high five. "He said that I was fabulous in making the sign and it's awesome to be a redhead," Ethan told AAP. "I'm over the moon. It's just wow! I got to shake his hand!"

Ethan Toscan spent two hours making the sign for Prince Harry Photo: Getty Images

The engagement at the Australian War Memorial was Harry's only public appearance during his four weeks in Oz. He will spend the secondment with the Australian Defence Force before ending his military career for good following a decade of service.

And the royal made every second count on Monday, shaking countless hands, cooing at babies and even letting one elderly woman give him a kiss on the cheek.





It was the Prince's only public appearance during his military secondment Down Under Photo: Getty Images

Wearing the white tropical uniform of the British Army, the soldier Prince then went inside to pay his respects, pausing at the Pool of Reflection, the Tomb of the Unknown Warrior and the Remembrance Wall.

Captain Wales, as he is known in the Army, gave a salute to the strains of the Last Post before laying a wreath of flowers to honor the war dead from Gallipoli to the conflict in Afghanistan.

For more photos of Prince Harry's arrival in Australia click on the picture below:

Photo: Getty Images