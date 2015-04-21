Prince Harry returning to London, may be home for second royal baby birth

After spending several weeks in Australia already, Prince Harry is set to make a brief return to London over the weekend. With that, the British royal may get the opportunity to meet his new niece or nephew should Kate Middleton go into labor.

It has been confirmed that the 30-year-old will return to the UK to attend the London Marathon on Sunday as part of his work as Patron of the London Marathon Charitable Trust. During his short trip, Harry will make the presentations to the winners of the elite men's and women's races and the IPC Athletics World Championships incorporating the wheelchair races. He will also meet volunteers involved with the administration of the race along with members of the St. John's Ambulance.

The trip may also give Harry the chance to meet the new royal baby should Prince William and Kate welcome their second child before the weekend. (Kate is expecting her baby any day now.)

Prince Harry will return to the UK over the weekend Photo: Getty Images

It was previously believed that Harry would not be able to meet the baby Prince or Princess until he or she is a few weeks old, as he is currently on a month long secondment with the Australian army. The opportunity has arisen as Harry will be travelling to Turkey with Australian Defence Force personnel to attend services commemorating the centenary of the Gallipoli Campaign on Saturday.

A statement said: "Prince Harry's attendance at the London Marathon is a long-standing commitment but was dependent on the finalisation of his programme with the Australian Defence Force and confirmation of travel arrangements to and from Turkey."

Prince Harry will present prizes at the London Marathon Photo: Getty Images

The Prince is due to return to Australia on Monday to begin the second phase of his military attachment with the Australian Defence Force. During his time down under, Harry visited with "locals of the Wuggubun community in the Kununurra region of Western Australia," according to a press release from Kensington Palace and engaged with "elders and children of the indigenous community." He also participated in a game of wheelchair Australian Football with fellow members of the brigade, as well as injured and ill veterans from the Soldier Recovery Centre.

Harry spent time with some children from the Wuggubun community Photo: Getty Images

The announcement of his return to London coincides with the news that William has completed the first phase of his in-work air ambulance helicopter training with Bond Air Services earlier than expected. The dad-to-be will remain on unpaid leave until his paternity leave commences and will not return for his final block of training until June 1.