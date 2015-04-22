Princess Diana's former vacation home goes up for sale

A South African property formerly owned by Earl Spencer has gone on the market. Tarrystone Estate, located just outside Cape Town, is on the market for $5.93 million. It's not just the mansion's impressive features and spectacular setting that make it such a desirable property, so too does its history.



It was at Tarrystone that Princess Diana came to visit her brother in 1997, just a few months before her untimely death. The suite were she stayed sadly burned down in 1998, but the Grecian-style swimming pool where she sunbathed remains in tact.

Tarrystone Estate, where Princess Diana stayed, has gone up for sale Photo: Rex



The gates to the impressive property also served as the setting for Earl's first statement to the press following Diana's untimely death in Paris, and his bitter condemnation of the paparazzi and the role they played in the tragedy. "I always believed the press would kill her in the end," he told the mass of reporters outside Tarrystone. "But not even I could believe they would take such a direct hand in her death as seems to be the case."



The Earl sold Tarrystone in 2000, and returned to live at the Spencer family home of Althorp in Northamptonshire, the resting place of Princess Diana.

Tarrystone's main house Photo: Rex



The estate agent selling Tarrystone describes it as "undoubtedly the most desirable property in the Southern Suburbs, ideal for entertaining on a grand scale."



The estate, located in the exclusive area of Constantia, stands on two acres with spectacular views of the sea and the mountains. It includes three guest cottages, two staff cottages, a tennis court, gym, sauna, swimming pool, ten-seat movie room and a private vineyard, which produces 300 bottles of wine a year.

The swimming pool on the property Photo: Rex



The main house, which is glass-fronted and features an immaculate thatched roof, has four bedrooms, and at its heart, a soaring three-story high main lounge, known as The Great Room.