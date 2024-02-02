Princess Diana's siblings - everything to know about Charles Spencer and more

The late Diana, Princess of Wales grew up in Norfolk with her three siblings before the family moved to Althorp, the Spencer family seat in Northamptonshire.

Diana's older sisters, Lady Sarah McCorquodale and Lady Jane Fellowes, and Diana's younger brother, Charles, 9th Earl Spencer, have remained close to Prince William and Prince Harry throughout the years.

Charles is an author and has been custodian of Althorp House in Northampton since the death of his father in 1992.

He regularly shares updates about the Spencer family estate on his social media accounts, posting photos and videos of its beautiful grounds, priceless works of art and resident animals, including a peacock.

Charles also famously delivered a powerful eulogy at Diana's funeral at Westminster Abbey in 1997.

Lady Sarah and Lady Jane have largely stayed out of the public eye since their sister's tragic death, but they attended Prince William and Kate Middleton's wedding in 2011, and Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's nuptials in 2018.

© Shutterstock William and Harry with their aunts and uncle

The Spencer sisters also attended Prince Archie's christening in Windsor, and Princess Lilibet's baptism in Montecito, California in March 2023.

Here's everything to know about Diana's siblings.

Lady Sarah McCorquodale

© Getty Lady Sarah has remained close to nephews William and Harry

Born in 1955 to John, 8th Earl Spencer and Frances Shand Kydd, Sarha attended Riddlesworth Hall School in Norfolk and later West Heath boarding school in Kent.

She worked in London after passing her O Levels, and briefly dated then Prince Charles.

Lady Sarah is said to have been the one to introduce Charles to her younger sister Diana.

© Getty Prince Charles and Lady Sarah in 1977

She married Neil McCorquodale in 1980 and the pair went on to have three children – Emily, George and Celia.

© Getty Diana and Sarah in 1981

Lady Sarah and her husband reside near Grantham, Lincolnshire, where she served a one-year term as High Sheriff of Lincolnshire in 2009. In 2010, she became a master of the Belvoir Hunt and was also president of the now-defunct Diana, Princess of Wales Memorial Fund, which raised money for various charities.

William and Harry attended their cousin Emily's wedding to James Hutt in 2012, along with Kate.

© Getty Lady Sarah and her husband Neil at their daughter Emily's wedding in 2012

Harry was also among the guests at his cousin George's nuptials to Bianca Moore in South Africa, and he and Meghan celebrated Celia's McCorquodale's marriage to George Woodhouse just a month after their own wedding in 2018.

Lady Sarah has seven grandchildren of her own from her three children.

Lady Jane Fellowes

© Getty Jane delivered a reading at Harry and Meghan's wedding

Lady Jane, born in 1957, was close to her sister Diana in their adult years. Like her sisters, she was also educated at West Heath boarding school.

In 1978, she married Robert Fellowes, who was then assistant private secretary to the Queen.

When Diana wed Prince Charles in 1981, the Spencer sisters both resided at Kensington Palace. Robert was granted a life peerage as Baron Fellowes in 1999, making Jane Baroness Fellowes.

© Getty Diana was Lady Jane's bridesmaid at her wedding to Robert Fellowes in 1978

The couple share three children – Laura, Alexander and Eleonor.

William and Kate attended Laura Fellowes' wedding to Nick Pettman in 2009 in their dating years. Laura was chosen to be one of Princess Charlotte's godparents at her christening in 2015.

© Getty Harry attended his cousin Alexander Fellowes And Alexandra Finlay's wedding

Harry made a solo appearance at Alexander's nuptials to Alexandra Finlay in London in 2013.

Through her children, Lady Jane is grandmother to five grandchildren.

Charles, 9th Earl Spencer

© Getty Charles Spencer is custodian of Althorp

Diana and Charles shared a close bond growing up, with the Earl often sharing childhood photographs on his Instagram account.

He was educated at Eton College and read Modern History at Magdalen College, Oxford.

© Getty A young Charles Spencer with sister Diana in 1968

Charles has worked as a broadcaster and has written a number of books around his family history and ancestral home, Althorp.

He has four children with his first wife, British fashion model Victoria Aitken – Lady Kitty Spencer, twins Lady Eliza and Lady Amelia Spencer, and Louis Spencer, Viscount Althorp.

© Getty Charles's daughters Lady Amelia Spencer, Lady Kitty Spencer and Lady Eliza Spencer

Lady Kitty married business tycoon Michael Lewis in a lavish ceremony in Rome in 2021, while Lady Amelia wed Greg Mallett in 2023.

Following his divorce from Victoria in 1997, Charles went on to marry and have two children with Caroline Freud – the Honorable Edmund Spencer and Lady Lara Spencer.

© Getty Charles with his third wife Karen

Charles and Caroline separated in 2007 and later divorced. He is currently married to his third wife, Karen Gordon, with whom he shares a daughter, Lady Charlotte Diana Spencer.