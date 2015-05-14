The 19 best photos from Princess Charlotte of Cambridge's royal birth

From the moment that Kensington Palace revealed on Twitter early on Saturday May 2 that Kate Middleton had gone into labor, royal watchers counted down the minutes until news of the couple's second baby was announced.



While fans had expected the youngster to arrive earlier than May, they in fact didn't have long to wait once the Duchess had been taken to St. Mary's Hospital. Just two-and-a-half-hours after she was admitted, Kate gave birth to a baby girl: Charlotte Elizabeth Diana.

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge became parents for the second time on May 2, 2015 Photo: Getty Images



The little girl made history after being alive for only a couple of hours when she became the first royal baby whose arrival was announced on Twitter.

"Her Royal Highness The Duchess of Cambridge was safely delivered of a daughter at 8.34 am. The baby weighs 8lbs 3oz. The Duke of Cambridge was present for the birth," Kensington Palace posted on their official account. "The Queen, The Duke of Edinburgh, The Prince of Wales & The Duchess of Cornwall, Prince Harry & members of both families have been informed. Her Royal Highness and her child are both doing well."

With great-grandmother the Queen, grandparents Charles and Camilla and uncle Harry informed, it was time for Prince George to meet his new baby sister. Great cheers went up from the waiting crowd of media and well-wishers in the street outside the Lindo Wing as Prince William drove himself to Kensington Palace to pick up 1-year-old George.

Prince William brought one-year-old George to meet his little sisterPhoto: Getty Images

In scenes reminiscent of when Prince Charles took a 2-year-old William into the private maternity unit to meet newborn Prince Harry in 1984, William and his young son entered the hospital to see the new arrival.

Clearly keen to relax after what had been a long and exhausting day, however, William and Kate had soon sent George back to their London residence and began preparing to head home with their daughter.

Watch the video of the moment the world met the Princess of Cambridge:



The moment that royal fans around the world had been waiting for came at 6:10 pm when William and Kate presented their daughter on the steps of the Lindo Wing.

Prince William and Kate Middleton emerged with their new baby girl Photo: Getty Images

Smiling radiantly and waving to the gathered crowd, Kate cradled her sleeping little girl in her arms. The 33-year-old, who had only given birth around 10 hours earlier, wowed in a bespoke yellow and cream silk dress and nude heels.

It was no surprise that the Duchess had called on Jenny Packham to create her outfit for the extra special moment as the British designer was responsible for the light blue polka dot dress which Kate wore to present Prince George in July 2013.



The Princess of Cambridge slept soundly in her mother's arms Photo: Getty Images



While the couple headed home for some well-earned rest, London celebrated the royal birth. Several of the capital's iconic landmarks, including Tower bridge and the London Eye, were bathed in pink light to honor the new Princess of Cambridge.

