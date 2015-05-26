Model-turned-princess Kendra Spears gives birth to first child

It's a boy! Prince Rahim Aga Khan announced they have welcomed their first child together. The American fashion model, now known as Princess Salwa Aga Khan, gave birth to a baby boy on Saturday.

The news was announced on the official website of the Ismaili Muslim Community – a group of people united in their allegiance to Prince Rahim's father, His Highness Aga Khan IV.

"Prince Rahim and Princess Salwa have announced the arrival of their first child, a son named Prince Irfan, born in Geneva, Switzerland on April 11," the statement read. "Both mother and child are in good health."

Kendra Spears and Prince Rahim have welcomed their first child together Photo: Getty Images

The official statement also expressed "the great happiness of the Aga Khan and Spears family" and prayers for "Prince Irfan's long life and wellbeing." The couple, who married in a private ceremony in September 2013, announced with the "greatest happiness" that they were expecting their first child together in October.

Kendra, 26, who earned her royal title after marrying her husband, 43, wore a traditional ivory and gold dress lined with gold embroidery to her wedding. The brunette beauty also had her hair swept back in a classic bun, showing off her thick diamond earrings and matching tiered necklace.

The couple tied the knot in September 2013 Photo: Getty Images

Prince Rahim and Kendra wed in a picturesque service in the grounds of the Château de Bellerive, overlooking the shores of Lake Geneva in Switzerland and were surrounded by their family and close friends for the celebration. Following in the royal family's custom, had a traditional Muslim ceremony.

Kendra has previously been compared to Cindy Crawford thanks to a similar mole on her upper lip, and has modeled for respected fashion houses such as Chanel, Louis Vuitton and Dolce & Gabbana.

Kendra has walked in some of the top fashion shows Photo: Getty Images

The Seattle-born star is not the only model to marry into the royal family. Her father-in-law married British model Sarah "Sally" Croker-Poole, and his grandfather was married to iconic actress Rita Hayworth.