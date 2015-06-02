Sofia Hellqvist and fiancé Prince Carl Philip of Sweden open parliament together

In one of their first big events together, Prince Carl Philip of Sweden, 35, and his fiancée Sofia Hellqvist, 29, helped open Swedish parliament earlier this month.

The pair were joined by Carl Philip's father, King Carl XVI Gustaf and Queen Silvia of Sweden, and his sister Crown Princess Victoria and her husband Prince Daniel.

Sofia charmed onlookers wearing a smart black dress with a pleated peplum, and a black and white clutch bag. The princess-to-be looked calm and happy with her future family at the annual event.

Sofia, who first met her charming prince in 2009, has been invited to family events such as Princess Madeleine's wedding last year and Princess Leonore's baptism in June. Now, she is considered an automatic guest at public events that Carl Philip attends—the opening of parliament was one of her first major events.

Carl Philip and Sofia announced their engagement in June. The 35-year-old, who is the only son of King Carl and Queen Silvia, and third-in-line to the Swedish throne, revealed he and Sofia will marry in the summer of 2015.

"I was nervous," Carl Philip said of the proposal. "I woke up several times the night before, I do not know if Sofia noticed. I wanted it to be a surprise."



Speaking to Swedish website DT, Sofia said: "He did manage to surprise me. But I did think he was strangely refreshed that morning.



"Some people said we clicked from the start," she continued. "But I could never believe it would end like this. Everyone who knows Carl Philip notices at once that he is an incredibly humble, warm and kind person. The more I got to know him, the more my love for him grew."