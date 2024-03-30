Sweden's Prince Julian wears cutest giraffe sweater to celebrate 3rd birthday - watch him blow out the candles

Prince Julian is three! The Swedish royal celebrated his third birthday on Tuesday and looked adorable as he was captured blowing out his birthday candles in a sweet video.

The little Prince was adorably dressed for his big day, wearing a beige knitted jumper adorned with a giraffe, under which he wore a white collared shirt. His birthday cake was a beautiful spring yellow shade and was topped with pink and green decorations and a large number three candle. See Julian blow out his candles in the video below.

Watch King Julian blow out his birthday candles

The official social media channels for the Swedish royal family shared a sweet photograph to mark the occasion. The image showed the Prince beaming from behind his birthday cake.

Alongside the clip, were the words: "Today we celebrate 3 years with you beloved Julian [red love heart and balloon emoji]" (translated into English).

Prince Julian was born on March 26 2021 at Danderyd Hospital. Sharing news of his son's birth, Prince Carl Philip said in an official statement: "We are so happy and grateful to welcome our third son to the family. This day has been longed for by both us and his two older brothers. Now we look forward to getting to know our new family member."

Meanwhile, following the arrival of her third child, Princess Sofia said: "Life has given me not just one but four beautiful princes [love heart emoji]."

Sofia was referring to her husband, and their other two children, Prince Alexander, eight, and Prince Gabriel, six.

In 2019, King Carl XVI Gustaf made a big change to the royal house, meaning that Carl Philip and Sofia's children, as well as Princess Madeleine and Chris O'Neill's children, would lose their HRH style and in the future when they are older, would not be expected to perform duties incumbent on the head of state.

Prince Julian is the king's first grandchild to be born without the style of Royal Highness.

Talking about the decision, Princess Sofia said Prince Carl Philip said in a joint statement: "We see this as positive as Alexander and Gabriel will have freer choices in life. They will keep their princely titles and their duchies, Södermanland and Dalarna, which we value and are proud of. Our family has strong connections to both landscapes and we maintain our commitment there."

They added: "We will continue to focus on our matters of the heart and commitment. We will also continue to support the King and Crown Princess - our future head of state - and participate in the activities of the Royal House in the way that is desired."