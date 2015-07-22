Prince George Effect: Is he fashion's most influential royal baby?

He may be just two, but Prince William and Kate Middleton's son Prince George is already making a name for himself in the fashion industry – and he has even already made his debut on GQ UK’s Best Dressed Men of 2015 list. A lot of thought goes into what he'll put on for each royal appearance – so it's no wonder that the 'Prince George Effect' is a real-life phenomenon. Whatever the always-adorable toddler wears seems to sell out the minute his photos hit the internet.

With moms and dads across the globe hitting the web in a frenzy to buy everything from his shampoo to his backpack, here are Prince George's top 5 hits!

CLICK ON IMAGES FOR PRINCE GEORGE'S TOP 5 STYLE MOMENTS





ROMPING IN RACHEL RILEY

British label Rachel Riley designed the $189 red shorts and embroidered shirt that sold out online within just 24 hours of George wearing it to his sister Princess Charlotte's christening. The white and red outfit was a very close resemblance to what Prince William wore when he first met baby Prince Harry in 1984, also contributing to the soaring demand of Rachel Riley's version in size 2T.

Photo: Getty Images

COOL FACTOR: CROCS!

Even a quiet trip to the park with mother Kate had a widespread effect when George´s tiny shoes were identified as Crocs. "Since HRH Prince George was spotted wearing Crocs’ Crocband shoe in navy, our size 2 sold out immediately," Crocs' UK & Ireland Country Manager Scott Lucas told HELLO!. "The shoes have since become a best-seller, thanks to what we’re calling the ‘Prince George effect’."

Photo: Getty Images

AWESOME ACCESSORIES

When the Duke and Duchess boarded an airplane to take their son to Wellington, New Zealand as part of their Royal tour, it was baby George's Koala backpack that stole the show. The Australian Koala Foundation had to put up a 'This product is out of stock or unavailable' message on their website after parents rushed to buy the too-cute carryall.

A CATH KIDSON CHRISTMAS

George was the first to spread holiday spirit with his flair for fashion, wearing Cath Kidston’s navy Christmas sweater in photos that were released by Kensington Palace in December 2014. Once again, the pullover sold out in no time.

JUST LIKE MOM! GEORGE'S HEADLINE-MAKING HAIR

“The George Effect” does not stop at clothing or accessories. When Camilla revealed that her grandson loves “Dubble Trubble” Organic shampoo by Galvin & Galvin, sales shot through the roof. "We believe we have created the finest and most gentle collection of baby products on the market today," says Daniel Galvin Jr. The prospect of being able to copy Prince George's locks gave the hair brand a huge boost, showing the extent to which little George can lead in more than one industry.

As he turns two, there's no doubt all eyes will be on him for his many Royal appearances to come. Only time will tell if Prince George will be permanently catapulted into the highest fashion rankings, in GQ and beyond.