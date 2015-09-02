Prince William and Kate Middleton to make overseas visit next year

Though Prince William and Kate Middleton have remained relatively low key since the birth of their daughter Princess Charlotte, royal watchers will be delighted that the couple is set to make an overseas visit, according to a senior royal source. Though, the source tells HELLO! it is unlikely the Duke and Duchess' two adorable tots will be accompanying their parents on the trip in 2016.



William and Kate are set to make an official overseas visit next year, according to a royal source Photo: Getty Images



"It was a one-off to take George to Australia and New Zealand last year, and it is looking highly unlikely they will take their children with them on their next tour,” the Palace aide told HELLO! magazine. "We are looking at either spring or autumn, but have not ruled out the possibility of them doing both."



It is still undecided where on the map William and Kate will be welcomed, though there is speculation that the Caribbean is a strong contender.



The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge pictured leaving Australia with Prince George Photo: Getty Images



"We are aware of the report about the Caribbean, but the location is yet to be decided," said the source. "There are other considerations, such as where the Foreign Office – who have a big say on these matters – want them to go."



William and Kate visited Canada and California soon after their wedding in 2011 and went to South-East Asia and the Pacific in 2012.



They made their first official trip as a family when they were joined by then 9-month-old George for their tour of New Zealand and Australia in the spring of 2014, when the young royal melted hearts Down Under and beyond.

See the full story in HELLO! on sale now Photo: HELLO!





The royal couple have kept joint royal duties to a minimum following the birth of their daughter Charlotte in May. While Kate has her hands full looking after their two children, William started his new job as an air ambulance pilot in July, after a period of leave.



Last month William praised his wife, saying: "Catherine has been doing an amazing job as a mother and I'm very proud of her. It has been fantastic and [Charlotte] is a little joy of heaven. But at the same time it is more responsibility, looking after two little ones, especially when George is around. He's a little monkey."

Read the full story in this week's HELLO! magazine, available via digital download or on Friday at all Barnes & Noble stores and selected newsstands.