Belgium's Princess Elisabeth, 20, meets Barack Obama at rare royal outing - see photo
Belgium's Princess Elisabeth, 20, meets Barack Obama at rare royal outing

The future Belgian queen is studying at Oxford University

2 minutes ago
Princess Elisabeth of Belgium wearing olive green suit
Danielle Stacey
Online Royal CorrespondentLondon
Future queen Princess Elisabeth took time out of her studies to greet a very notable guest at the palace in Belgium.

The 20-year-old royal, who is studying History and Politics at Lincoln College of Oxford University, met former US President Barack Obama with her father, King Philippe, at the Castle of Laeken in Brussels.

The princess donned a beautiful royal blue two-piece as she posed for a group photograph with the king and the 44th US President.

The meeting came ahead of the former POTUS' keynote speech at a technology event near Antwerp on Sunday.

View post on Instagram
 

Since leaving office in 2017, Barack has remained active in politics, supporting Democratic candidates in various American elections, including current President Joe Biden. He has also published three bestselling books and still resides in Washington, D.C. with his wife and former First Lady Michelle Obama.

Meanwhile, Princess Elisabeth is preparing for her future as queen of Belgium. When she ascends the throne, she will make history as Belgium's first female monarch. See who else is a future king or queen in waiting in the clip below…

Born on 25 October 2001, Princess Elisabeth, Duchess of Brabant is the eldest child and daughter of King Philippe and Queen Mathilde. At the time of her birth, her grandfather, King Albert II, was on the throne. He abdicated in favour of his son in July 2013.

Princess Amalia of the Netherlands and Princess Elisabeth of Belgium during a gala dinner on the occasion of the 18th birthday celebrations of the Danish Prince at Christiansborg Palace in Copenhagen, Denmark.© Shutterstock
Future queens Princess Catharina-Amalia and Princess Elisabeth at Prince Christian's 18th birthday last October

The princess was educated at St John Berchmans College in Brussels from 2004 to 2018. She continued her secondary education at UWC Atlantic College in Wales, a school that is popular among European royalty. Infanta Sofia of Spain is currently at the college, based at St Donat's Castle in south Wales.

Belgium Royal Family Attends National Day Ceremony© Getty
Elisabeth with King Philippe, Queen Mathilde and her younger siblings

In 2020, Elisabeth began her military training and upon completion last September, she was commissioned as a second lieutenant in the Belgian Army.

She has three younger siblings – Prince Gabriel, 20, Prince Emmanuel, 18, and Princess Eleonore, 15.

Listen to the latest episode of HELLO!'s A Right Royal Podcast

