Princess Elisabeth's exciting move to the US revealed

Princess Elisabeth has an exciting year ahead of her as plans for her to relocate to the US this year have been confirmed.

The Belgian princess, 22, will study for a two-year master's degree at the incredibly prestigious Harvard University in Boston. The exciting news was confirmed by the Belgian Royal Palace on Tuesday.

© Getty The Belgian princess will be studing at Oxford in the summer

Whilst across the Atlantic, Elisabeth will study politics. Meanwhile, she is currently completing an undergraduate degree in history and politics at Lincoln College at the University of Oxford in the UK.

Elisabeth isn't the only royal to choose to study at Harvard. She joins King Frederik of Denmark, who studied there for a year, and Empress Masako of Japan, who graduated with a bachelor's degree in economics.

Prior to her further education, the future queen completed a a two-year International Baccalaureate Diploma at UWC Atlantic College in May 2020, before undergoing a year of military training.

For the last two years, Elisabeth has attended the Royal Military Academy's annual three-week summer camps. Last year she took the officers; oath and received the commissioned rank of second lieutenant.

© Getty Princess Elisabeth is the eldest daughter of Queen Mathilde

Elisabeth is the eldest child of King Philippe and Queen Mathilde and is currently the heiress of the Belgian throne.

The princess also has three younger siblings – Prince Gabriel, 20, Prince Emmanuel, 18, and Princess Eleonore, 16.

© Photonews The King and Queen of Belgium share four children

Last month, Eleonore was spotted looking the image of her elder sister in her official birthday portrait.

The teen princess oozed elegance as she was pictured at the Belgian royal family's residence, Laeken in Brussels.

© Bas Bogaerts Princess Elenore of Belgium on her 16th birthday

Her birthday look was a flattering white blouse and blue flared trousers from Zara which she teamed with a pair of black loafers.

Adding some royal glamour to her ensemble, Elenore opted for a selection of gold jewellery and styled long blonde locks in beautiful soft waves.