Prince William and Prince Harry's unusual on-set nickname revealed

Prince William and Prince Harry are usually addressed as 'Your Royal Highnesses' during official engagements, but the brothers were given an unusual joint nickname – 'Sausage' – during their visit to the set of BBC network home improvement show DIY SOS in September.

The show's host Nick Knowles told HELLO! that the down-to-earth brothers asked to be called by their first names during their day on the site. "I'd been told I should address them as Your Royal Highnesses, which I did as I welcomed them," Nick recalled. "Then I said: 'How should we do it from here?' and they told me: 'Just Wills and Harry will do.'"

An electrician on the DIY SOS called Prince William and Prince Harry "Your Royal Sausage" Photo: Getty Images

But one member of the team broke protocol by addressing them with another name entirely. "Billy, our electrician, calls everyone on site 'Sausage', so he tried: 'Your Royal Sausage'," Nick revealed. "Harry said to him: 'Listen, if you're going to call me Sausage, it's going to be a very long day!'"

In their own version of Property Brothers, William and Harry joined forces to turn derelict houses in Manchester into homes for ex-service personnel on September 23. They joined the DIY SOS team for the final stages of The Big Build: Veteran's Special project, which renovates eight buildings, streetscape an entire street and rejuvenate the façades of 62 houses.

William and Harry joined Nick Knowles on the set in September Photo: Getty Images

During the visit the Princes helped put the finishing touches to the houses alongside ex-servicemen and women, who are developing skills in a new trade.

Both William and Harry have been busy in the public eye lately, including joining Kate Middleton at the Rugby World Cup. Prince Harry, who recently returned from a three-month trip to Africa, was spotted at the rugby competition with Kate's mom and dad, and this week also made quite a funny impression at the WellChild Awards in London.