Prince William and Kate Middleton all smiles at World Mental Health day event

Prince William and Kate Middleton left their kids Prince George and Princess Charlotte home to spend their afternoon showing their support for World Mental Health Day. The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge made their way to London's Harrow College for an afternoon hosted by the charity MIND.



The royal couple met young people who have battled their own mental health problems and now volunteer with MIND or the anti-stigma campaign Time to Change, to raise awareness about mental health with other young people.

Working to build awareness and understanding of mental health illnesses and problems is a major priority for the Duke and his wife. William recently took part in an anti-bullying class run by the Diana Awards charity, and the Duchess visited the Anna Freud Centre in London which also works to help children dealing with mental health.



"We are delighted that the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge will be joining Mind to celebrate this year’s World Mental Health Day," CEO of MIND, Paul Farmer said. "Their support will shine a spotlight on mental health and we hope it will spark conversations in households across the country, amplifying the vital message that it’s time to talk about mental health. We hope it will encourage people to think about the little things we can all do to make a difference to anyone experiencing a mental health problem."

He continued: "The Duke and Duchess are committed to raising awareness about the mental health problems faced by young people and we are grateful that they have chosen to champion MIND’s work. We hope it will inspire a new generation of young people to not be afraid or ashamed to talk about mental health problems."

The 33-year-old chose to recycle one of her favorite Tory Burch dresses for the event. She was last seen wearing it during the royal tour of Australia and New Zealand, where she wore the dress to attend Government House in Wellington to meet and greet first-time parents.