Prince William and Kate Middleton granted no-fly zone over Anmer Hall home

Prince William and Kate Middleton recently expressed concerns about son Prince George being "harassed" by paparazzi, and now the royal couple have taken another step to protect their privacy. The royal parents-of-two have been granted a no-fly zone over their home Anmer Hall in Norfolk, England.

Starting next month all aircraft, including drones, will be banned from coming within 1.5 miles of their country house Anmer Hall. William and Kate have spent increasingly more time at the home, which is located on Queen Elizabeth's Sandringham Estate, since the arrival of their second child Princess Charlotte in May. The mansion has been the setting for a number of family occasions, including Prince George's 2nd birthday in July and amateur photographer Kate's photoshoot for George and Charlotte's first official portrait.

The Duchess paid close attention to every detail as she turned Anner Hall into the perfect family retreat, and now, according to the British government's Department for Transport, the new measures are necessary for the royal family's security. The new ban, issued by the Civil Aviation Authority, will mean that no aircraft is allowed to fly below 2,000 feet within the restricted airspace.

William and Kate have previously expressed concerns over paparazzi harassing their children Photo: Getty Images

The ban will not apply to emergency services aircraft, such as those belonging to the East Anglian Air Ambulance, for which William works as an air ambulance pilot. Other exemptions include the Queen's helicopter, any aircraft flown by members of the royal family, or guests invited to Anmer Hall who have permission to land there.

Similar restrictions will be put in place for Sandringham House, the Queen's home located just a few minutes drive away, where her Majesty and members of the royal family traditionally spend Christmas.

All aircraft will be banned from coming within 1.5 miles of Anmer Hall Photo: Getty Images

Kate, who in September made her return to royal duties following the end of her maternity leave, has been raising Charlotte and George primarily at Anmer Hall, which boasts a swimming pool, tennis courts, vast gardens and ten bedrooms.