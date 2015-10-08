Prince William and Kate enforce no-fly zone over Anmer Hall

Prince William and the Duchess of Cambridge, née Kate Middleton, have been granted a no-fly zone over their home in Norfolk. Starting next month all aircraft, including drones, will be banned from coming within 1.5 miles of their country house Anmer Hall.

William and Kate have spent increasingly more time at Anmer Hall, which is located on the Queen's Sandringham Estate, since the arrival of their second child Princess Charlotte in May.

According to the Department for Transport, the new measures are necessary for the royal family's security – and it comes after William and Kate expressed concerns that their son Prince George was being "harassed" by paparazzi.

VIEW GALLERY

William and Kate have previously expressed concerns over paparazzi harassing their children

The new ban, issued by the Civil Aviation Authority, will mean that no aircraft is allowed to fly below 2,000ft within the restricted airspace.

It will not apply to emergency services aircraft, such as those belonging to the Maritime and Coastguard Agency and the East Anglian Air Ambulance, for which William works as an air ambulance pilot.

Other exemptions include the Queen's helicopter, any aircraft flown by members of the royal family, or guests invited to Anmer Hall who have permission to land there.

The one-year ban will cover the Christmas period and similar restrictions will be put in place for Sandringham House, the Queen's home located just a few minutes' drive away. Her Majesty and members of the royal family traditionally spend Christmas at Sandringham House.

VIEW GALLERY

All aircraft will be banned from coming within 1.5 miles of Anmer Hall

The new regulation comes after William and Kate issued a letter via Kensington Palace, sharing their concerns over the "extreme lengths" that photographers will go to in order to capture images of two-year-old Prince George.

The lengthy message appealed to world media to prevent the publication of unauthorised images of George, stipulating that the Prince, like any other child, "deserves a safe, happy and private childhood".

Kate, who has made her return to royal duties following the end of her maternity leave, has been raising Charlotte and George primarily at Anmer Hall, which boasts a swimming pool, tennis courts, vast gardens and ten bedrooms.

William, meanwhile, works as an air ambulance pilot for East Anglian Air Ambulance, the charity that is based at nearby Cambridge airport.