Kate Middleton: How she plans on giving George and Charlotte a normal life

Kate Middleton plans on giving Prince George, 2, and 6-month-old Princess Charlotte, a normal life. The 33-year-old revealed her plans to sign her children up for Scouts and Rainbows – similar to the Boy Scouts and Girls Scouts – when they are old enough, so they can interact with other kids in their age group.

Kate Middleton paid a visit to the 10th Bangor Scouts in North Wales Photo: Getty Images

Kate made the revelation during her official day of engagements with Prince William in North Wales last Friday. The royal couple greeted members of the public, including members of 10th Bangor Scouts group, in Caernarfon town center.

The mother-of-two, who recently said she was lucky to have had a "wonderful and secure childhood", is intent on offering the same for her own children. As well as raising George and Charlotte away from the media glare at their Norfolkshire home Anmer Hall, the hands-on mom enjoys regular days out with her two-year-old son, including a recent visit to London's Natural History Museum.

Kate admits she wants Prince George and Princess Charlotte to have normal lives Photo: Getty Images

The Duchess told local Scout guides Cadi Evans, 12, and Molly Swann, 17, that she had "really enjoyed" her time helping out at a scout group on Anglesey when she and William lived on the island.

"She said that she needs to put Charlotte's name down for Rainbows," said Caernarfon's county commissioner for Girl Guides Jill Wilkinson. "She really enjoyed helping with the scout group and said she will get George into scouting."

Kate has been one of the Scouts' flexible volunteers since January 2013, and previously visited a newly-formed Scout group for an evening of activities including baking and learning sign language together in December 2014.