Prince Harry jokes about getting sunburned in hot Lesotho

He has only just arrived for his Africa jaunt, but playful Prince Harry is already showing his funnier side with the locals in Lesotho. During a get-together with Prime Minister of Lesotho Dr Pakalitha Bethuel Mosisili, the 31-year-old royal joked about how he is coping with the intense 90⁰F heat.

Addressing members of the media who have joined him on the tour, Harry asked if any of them had suffered a sunburn. When it was pointed out that several members of his own staff had, the red-headed royal quipped: "That's gingers for you!"

Prince Harry joked about red hair and the heat in Lesotho Photo: Getty Images

He also brought up a debate over what kind of headgear he could pull off. "I was thinking what kind of hat one could get away with. Possibly a fedora?" he laughed as he chatted with British High Commissioner to Lesotho Judith Macgregor.

However, the Prince opted to brave the heat without a hat, fedora or otherwise, as he stepped out for the opening of his charity Sentebale's new Mamohato Children's Center on Thursday afternoon. The 96-bed center will host camps for children with HIV/AIDS, and holds a special meaning for Harry, who has named rooms after two of the most important women in his life.

The royal met with the British High Commissioner to Lesotho, Judith Macgregor Photo: Getty Images

During Thursday afternoon's engagement, Harry will also be reunited with long-time friend Mutsu Potsane – whom he initially met during his first trip to Lesotho in 2004.

Mutsu was just 4 years old when he first met the Prince at the Mants'ase Children's Home for orphans in Lesotho. The two immediately developed a close bond and have remained in touch ever since, sharing letters and meeting up during the majority of Harry's visits to Lesotho over the last decade.

