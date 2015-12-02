Princess Charlotte wears $32 dress for first solo portraits

Her mother Kate Middleton is quite the fashionista often putting together looks with bargain prices, so it comes as no surprise that little Princess Charlotte wore a dress that cost only $32 in her first official solo portrait.

After searching high and low, HELLO! can reveal that the dress comes from the winter collection of m&h – a Spanish brand that specializes in baby and children's clothing.

Princess Charlotte wears a $32 dress from Spanish brand m&h Photo: The Duchess of Cambridge

This is not the first time the little royal has worn a Spanish designer. When the royal baby left the hospital in May with her proud parents Kate and Prince William, Charlotte wore a hat by Spanish designer Irulea that her nanny Maria Teresa Turrion Borrallo had bought.

Margarita Pato Cid, the owner where her Spanish nanny bought the hat, set up her family business in Valladolid and has since opened two branches in Madrid and one in Valencia. All of her shops are in Spain. "A lot of people ask why I don't open a store in London," Margarita told HELLO!. "A lot of my stock is bought for children in London."

Charlotte's Spanish nanny Maria is thought to have bought the dress Photo: m&h

Several customers from the nearby town of Palencia travel, where royal nanny Maria hails from, to Valladolid to visit the store. While it is not confirmed, it is possible that she bought the dress for baby Charlotte.

The dress comes from the brand's winter collection and is hand-made in Spain Photo: m&h

Each piece of m&h clothing is made by hand, using fabric from Spain. Shop owner Margarita revealed that she only makes a few pieces of each item, so Charlotte's dress is almost one-of-a-kind.

As for her pink cashmere cardigan, it is not yet known who designed it, but Kate seems to have taken inspiration from the Spanish shop, which sells the dress with a matching knitwear cardigan.

"A lot of my stock is bought for children in London," shop owner Margarita Pato Cid said Photo: HELLO!

The new photos of the Princess were released on Sunday via Kensington Palace. Rather than turning to a professional photographer, creative Kate captured the sweet shots of her daughter and released them as a thank you to royal fans and the media.

Just as William has described his daughter, Charlotte looks very "lady-like" as she sits upright in a green and yellow armchair. Her pale-pink tights are from Amaia Kids, one of Kate's go-to labels for her children.