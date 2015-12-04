Prince Harry gets up close and personal with rhinos during his time volunteering in Africa

Meet Zawadi, the female black rhino with friends in the British royal family. Prince William originally met the animal two years ago in Kent and now his brother Prince Harry has shared a photo of him meeting with the rhino during his three-month stint volunteering on convservation projects in Africa this summer.

The 31-year-old Prince released a series of images and video clips from his summer of conservation work as he returned to Kruger National Park in South Africa to highlight the horrors of the illegal wildlife trade.

CLICK HERE TO VIEW FULL GALLERY

Zawadi the rhino has met Princes William and Harry Photo: Instagram/@kensingtonroyal

In a caption to accompany the photograph, Harry said: "This was the second time Zawadi, a female black rhino, met someone from my family. My brother William fed her two years ago in Kent just before she left under a translocation project to Tanzania where she now lives in a sanctuary.



"Thanks to the passion and stubbornness of Tony Fitzjohn OBE and his amazing rangers, she and many others are living it up in the bush and their numbers are growing. She goes nuts for carrots and I loved being able to send William this photo. Hats off to Tusk Trust."



In another poignant and moving image, Harry lies with his head bowed and arms outstretched across a sedated elephant. The 31-year-old royal took a moment with the magnificent creature after helping to release her back into the wild in Kruger.

Prince Harry shared photos from his conservation work over the summer Photo: Instagram/@kensingtonroyal

In his caption, he describes his frustration at the slaughter of 30,000 elephants last year, calling it a "pointless waste of beauty."



He said: "After a very long day in Kruger National Park, with five rhinos sent to new homes and three elephants freed from their collars - like this sedated female - I decided to take a moment. I know how lucky I am to have these experiences, but hearing stories from people on the ground about how bad the situation really is, upset and frustrated me."

Harry revealed more details of the conservation work he carried out Photo: Instagram/@kensingtonroyal

Harry also revealed more details of the work he carried out in Namibia, along with a photo of him holding oxygen tubes going into a rhino as it is de-horned.

Harry also released two video clips from his time carrying out conservation work. In one heart-warming video clip, Harry is seen feeding an orphaned baby rhino from a milk bottle before bending down to kiss it.

On Wednesday morning the Prince was helping to track down rhino poachers Photo: Getty Images

On Wednesday morning, Harry returned to Kruger National Park in South Africa. The 31-year-old joined the environmental crime investigations rangers to gather evidence in the hope of catching poachers who had killed mother and baby rhinos and poached their horns.

The fifth-in-line to the British throne was shown three carcasses that were found on Monday evening. The mother was shot down and then her 2-year-old male young, who would not leave her, was shot dead before the mother was killed with a third bullet.

Harry was shown the bullets that were found lying on the ground as well as some cigarette butts that the poachers had left behind which will likely contain their DNA.