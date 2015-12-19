Prince William receives early Christmas presents for Princess Charlotte and Kate Middleton

Christmas came early for Kate Middleton and Princess Charlotte! On Monday, Prince William received presents for his 7-month-old daughter and wife, while visiting charities in Birmingham. The royal mother-daughter duo will no doubt be able to enjoy doll time one day thanks to their new gifts.

Photo: Getty Images

Businessmen Satnam Sagoo and his brother Pally presented the 33-year-old with the two custom-made Bonnie & Pearl dolls appropriately named Catherine and Charlotte. The $125 hand-finished dolls were gifted on behalf of the international charity Football for Peace, while William was visiting the organization.

The two dark-haired dolls stand tall at 19 inches, one with blue eyes and the other with brown eyes. Both are available for purchase on the Welsh company’s website. The Charlotte doll is described as having “the world at her feet” and is “outgoing and adventurous.” Meanwhile, the Catherine doll believes “that anything is possible” and is “minded and determined.”

Photo: WireImage

At the charity event on Monday, the dad-of-two also took part in a penalty shoot out against a school boy at Saltley Academy.