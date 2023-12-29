Prince William and Princess Kate have stepped away from downtime during the festive period to share an incredible video highlighting their favourite royal moments of the year.

The Prince and Princess of Wales, who were last spotted in public at the annual Christmas morning walk at Sandringham, took to their social media page with a reel of snippets from many different engagements, visits and trips the royal couple undertook in 2023.

© Getty The Wales family on Christmas morning

The caption read simply: "2023 [green tick]. Thank you to everyone who has been a part of our year." The video was full to the brim of photos, videos and snippets of footage from the King's coronation, each of their children's birthday photographs, official engagements that both Prince William and Princess Kate undertook together and individually.

Some engagements included the Prince of Wales' trip to Singapore for the Earthshot Prize Awards, the Princess of Wales handing out the winning trophy at Wimbledon, and plenty more.

Other notable moments included the royal couple looking stunning in their black tire attire at the State Banquet in November, attending the Royal Variety Performance at the London Palladium, and their appearance on the balcony in the summer for the Trooping of the Colour.

The slick video went down a treat with royal fans on Instagram. One person wrote: "Your dedication and sense of duty to England and the Commonwealth is admirable. The fact you both do this in a such personable and relatable way is wonderful to follow. Happy New Year to you all."

A second said: "An amazing year with great continued work towards things that truly matter! Keep it up! Cheers to you for 2024!!" A third commented: "Thank you for sharing this. What a busy year you have had. Raising awareness about worthy causes, the importance of Early Years and Homelessness. I have also enjoyed all the pomp and ceremony on those special occasions."

© Chris Jackson Prince William and Princess Kate pictured in November

Meanwhile, the Wales family were seen walking together jovially on Christmas Day as they joined King Charles and Queen Camilla, Zara and Mike Tindall and Princesses Eugenie and Beatrice and their respective partners as they attended a service at St Mary Magdelene Church in Sandringham.

Princess Kate arguably stole the show in a stunningly bold blue coat dress nipped in at the waist with a matching hat with eye-catching arrow details. Underneath, the Princess of Wales kept out the chill with a roll-neck jumper paired with knee-high navy, heeled boots.

© Getty William and Kate were joined by George, Charlotte and Louis at the carol concert

But the moment that had royal fans talking was little Prince Louis holding hands with his older cousin, Mia Tindall. The pair looked adorable walking towards the church together while laughing and strolling past onlookers who were there to greet the royals.

Princess Charlotte and Prince George meanwhile opted to stay close by to their mum and dad, but made sure to stop to say hello to members of the public, who had generously greeted them and offered flowers and presents.