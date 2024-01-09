King Charles shares new photo of the Princess of Wales to mark her 42nd birthday

King Charles has wished his daughter-in-law, the Princess of Wales, a happy 42nd birthday. In a new post shared on X, formerly known as Twitter, the Royal Family shared with fans a never-before-seen photo of Princess Kate at the King's Coronation in May. "Wishing The Princess of Wales a very happy birthday today!" read the caption.

The behind-the-scenes snap was photographed by Chris Jackson of Getty Images, inside Buckingham Palace, following the coronation ceremony at Westminster Abbey. Dressed in her Royal Victorian Order mantle, an effervescent Kate can be seen gazing at her father-in-law, who proudly sports the Imperial State Crown.

Also visible in the photo; the Duke and Duchess of Edinburgh can be seen chatting and laughing with the newly-coronated monarch.

© Getty Princess Kate shares a sweet bond with her father-in-law, King Charles

Following her 2011 wedding to Prince William, Princess Kate has developed a sweet bond with King Charles.

Sharing similar interests in art and environmental issues, just six months after her royal nuptials, Charles asked Kate to host a private charity dinner at Clarence House on his behalf.

The pair appear to have a warm rapport with one another too, with the King referring to Kate as his "beloved daughter-in-law" during his state visit to Kenya last November.

Kate, who turned 42 on 9 January, is expected to celebrate her birthday privately this year. With her three children – Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis – off school, Kate will likely be enjoying a great family day at Adelaide Cottage in Windsor.

© Instagram Princess Kate will be celebrating her birthday privately with her family

After uprooting their life in London in the summer of 2022, the Wales' have settled into a quieter pace of life.

A Grade II-listed 'cottage,' the family's candy pink property is located on the Windsor Home Park estate in Berkshire, which is where Windsor Castle is located, and the family can walk to the main castle in around 10 minutes.

WATCH: Kate celebrates her 42nd birthday: A look back at her fashion highlights in 2023

Built in 1831 and masterminded by architect Jeffry Wyatville, parts of the property were taken from Royal Lodge, which is currently Prince Andrew's home. The property was a place often frequented by Queen Victoria, and the Royal Collection Trust website explains that her beloved pet dog Dash is even buried on the grounds.

There are several reasons behind the Waleses' relocation to the countryside. At first, it was believed it was to be closer to Queen Elizabeth II, who sadly passed away the same month the family moved.

The Wales' reside at Adelaide Cottage in Windsor

Another reason is to get out of the 'goldfish bowl' of London, giving their children more privacy. Another driving factor could also be the close proximity to Kate's parents, Carole and Michael Middleton, who reside in Bucklebury, Berkshire – less than an hour's drive from Adelaide Cottage.