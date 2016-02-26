'Friendly' ambulance pilot Prince William surprises locals during rescue mission

Prince William was called into action on Thursday, as he flew his air ambulance to a car accident scene in the small town of Braintree, Essex. The second-in-line to the throne piloted the large emergency helicopter to a nearby field, before attending the scene of the crash.

Upon hearing that Prince William was the helicopter pilot, employees from the local veterinary practice came out to see if they could spot Prince George's father.

Katie Gates, a deputy nurse at the practice told the Essex Chronicle: "[The handyman] went round to have a look at what was going on. The pilot got out to make sure he didn't come too close to the helicopter for safety reasons.

Prince William was called to an accident in Braintree, Essex

"He said Prince William was so 'normal' and professional that it took him a minute or two to realize where he knew him from – as you can imagine we don't often get royalty in Braintree!"

The onlookers were taken aback by the royal's down-to-earth behaviour. "[We] were so impressed by how professional yet friendly he was," Katie concluded.

The future King was described as 'so normal and professional' by locals

Prince William returned to his job as a helicopter pilot for the East Anglia Air Ambulance service in July, after his paternity leave for Princess Charlotte's birth.

The father-of-two works 80 hours per month – or 20 hours per week – as a pilot. He takes part in a four days on, four days off rotation, which averages 8.5 hours per shift. These shifts allow the 33-year-old to fulfill his royal and parental duties.