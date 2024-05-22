Crown Princess Victoria dazzles in H&M movie star sequins and strappy heels

Crown Princess Victoria put her most fashionable foot forward when she arrived at The Grand in Stockholm to celebrate the 2024 Polar Music Prize on Tuesday.

The Swedish royal, 46, stepped onto the red carpet and could have easily been mistaken for a Hollywood star in a figure-skimming midi dress covered in white sequins and paillette discs.

© Getty Crown Princess Victoria of Sweden attends the Polar Music Prize 2024

Her disco-fever dress featured a rounded neckline, was sleeveless, and grazed the ankles elegantly. The mother-of-two added a pair of silver strappy heels to amplify the glamorous appeal of her look.

© Getty Crown Princess Victoria wowed in bodycon sparkles

The white H&M dress was styled with the 'Plexiglass Translucent Aristrographic Box Clutch' from Gucci which added another metallic element into the mix. Victoria also wore a pair of unexpected, rather unroyal earrings, the Magic Moon earrings from Maria Nilsdotter which were in a crescent shape.

© Getty Crown Princess Victoria looked like a movie star

As per her usual style, the Crown Princess wore her hair in a low nape-brushing bun and her makeup was seamless, featuring a rosy brown eye and a nude matte lip.

Also in attendance were the Princess' sister-in-law Princess Sofia and Prince Carl Philip. The former model looked stunning in a slinky black gown in velvet featuring a sweetheart neckline and a tapered waistline.

© Getty Princess Sofia and Prince Carl Philip of Sweden looked immaculate

Her NUMÉROTER maxi dress was dressed up with the 'Rodeo Edit Embroidered Bolero Statement Jacket', a dazzling embellished number from the same brand. She carried a satin black box clutch from Brunate Calzaturificio and her hair was styled in old Hollywood waves.

© Getty The Swedish royals posed with music legends

Crown Princess Victoria's mother Queen Silvia and father King Carl XVI Gustaf also attended and were seen posing alongside pop music legend Nile Rodgers and Finnish composer Esa-Pekka Salonen.

Crown Princess Victoria's stylish suit

Earlier this month the royal was seen attending Stramadagen's 25th Anniversary at Hasselbacken. She looked sophisticated in a candy-pink two-piece suit from Zara.

© Getty Crown Princess Victoria rocked a Zara suit

The single-breasted look was teamed with the 'Gianvito 105 Bisque Suede Pumps' from Gianvito Rossi and a blouse in the same pink hue was worn as an extra layer.

Crown Princess Victoria's florals

We also loved Victoria's florals when she arrived at the royal yacht, Dannebrog, during Queen Mary and King Frederik's two-day official state visit to Sweden.

© Getty Prince Daniel and Crown Princess Victoria boarded Dannebrog

The royal looked pristine in the white midi dress with a polka dot texture and dainty floral print, styling the piece with red suede heels, a matching clutch, and a longline camel coat.

© Getty Queen Mary matched her energy in red heels

DISCOVER: Crown Princess Victoria is picture-perfect in regal feathered look with heirloom tiara

Queen Mary matched her stylish energy in almost identical red heels to coordinate with her red swishy dress and tan cape.