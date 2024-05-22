Skip to main contentSkip to footer
Crown Princess Victoria stuns in bodycon H&M sequins and strappy heels
Newsletter
Newsletter

Subscribe

Subscribe
Follow HELLO! at:
Digital Cover royal-style

Crown Princess Victoria dazzles in H&M movie star sequins and strappy heels

The future Queen of Sweden could have been a Hollywood star on the red carpet

Katie Daly
Lifestyle Writer
2 minutes ago
Share this:

Crown Princess Victoria put her most fashionable foot forward when she arrived at The Grand in Stockholm to celebrate the 2024 Polar Music Prize on Tuesday.

The Swedish royal, 46, stepped onto the red carpet and could have easily been mistaken for a Hollywood star in a figure-skimming midi dress covered in white sequins and paillette discs.

Crown Princess Victoria on red carpet in white sequin dress© Getty
Crown Princess Victoria of Sweden attends the Polar Music Prize 2024

Her disco-fever dress featured a rounded neckline, was sleeveless, and grazed the ankles elegantly. The mother-of-two added a pair of silver strappy heels to amplify the glamorous appeal of her look.

Crown Princess Victoria smiling in bodycon sparkles© Getty
Crown Princess Victoria wowed in bodycon sparkles

The white H&M dress was styled with the 'Plexiglass Translucent Aristrographic Box Clutch' from Gucci which added another metallic element into the mix. Victoria also wore a pair of unexpected, rather unroyal earrings, the Magic Moon earrings from Maria Nilsdotter which were in a crescent shape.

Crown Princess Victoria on red carpet in sparkly dress© Getty
Crown Princess Victoria looked like a movie star

As per her usual style, the Crown Princess wore her hair in a low nape-brushing bun and her makeup was seamless, featuring a rosy brown eye and a nude matte lip.

Also in attendance were the Princess' sister-in-law Princess Sofia and Prince Carl Philip. The former model looked stunning in a slinky black gown in velvet featuring a sweetheart neckline and a tapered waistline.

Princess Sofia and Prince Carl Philip on red carpet© Getty
Princess Sofia and Prince Carl Philip of Sweden looked immaculate

Her NUMÉROTER maxi dress was dressed up with the 'Rodeo Edit Embroidered Bolero Statement Jacket', a dazzling embellished number from the same brand. She carried a satin black box clutch from Brunate Calzaturificio and her hair was styled in old Hollywood waves.

The Swedish royals posing with music legends© Getty
The Swedish royals posed with music legends

Crown Princess Victoria's mother Queen Silvia and father King Carl XVI Gustaf also attended and were seen posing alongside pop music legend Nile Rodgers and Finnish composer Esa-Pekka Salonen. 

Crown Princess Victoria's stylish suit

Earlier this month the royal was seen attending Stramadagen's 25th Anniversary at Hasselbacken. She looked sophisticated in a candy-pink two-piece suit from Zara. 

Crown Princess Victoria walking in pink suit© Getty
Crown Princess Victoria rocked a Zara suit

The single-breasted look was teamed with the 'Gianvito 105 Bisque Suede Pumps' from Gianvito Rossi and a blouse in the same pink hue was worn as an extra layer.

Crown Princess Victoria's florals

We also loved Victoria's florals when she arrived at the royal yacht, Dannebrog, during Queen Mary and King Frederik's two-day official state visit to Sweden.

Prince Daniel and Crown Princess Victoria about to board yacht© Getty
Prince Daniel and Crown Princess Victoria boarded Dannebrog

The royal looked pristine in the white midi dress with a polka dot texture and dainty floral print, styling the piece with red suede heels, a matching clutch, and a longline camel coat.

Queen Mary waving boarding boat in red dress© Getty
Queen Mary matched her energy in red heels

DISCOVER: Crown Princess Victoria is picture-perfect in regal feathered look with heirloom tiara 

Queen Mary matched her stylish energy in almost identical red heels to coordinate with her red swishy dress and tan cape. 

LOVE THE ROYALS? JOIN THE CLUB!

Princess Kate wearing black and white polka dots and a hat

If you are reading this, the chances are you are obsessed with all things royalty – which is just as well because so are we! So obsessed, in fact, we’ve launched a club solely dedicated to covering them. So welcome to The HELLO! Royal Club. We would love you to join us there…

What is it?

Interactive community offering behind-the-scenes access, exclusive royal interviews, unmissable royal insights, and an illustrious royal Inner Circle.

Member benefits

  • Two weekly newsletters, one from Emily Nash
  • Video posts and audio notes from Emily Nash and the HELLO! Royal team
  • Access to our royal community and opportunity to interact with club writers and members
  • Participate in polls, comments and discussion threads
  • Royal-themed puzzles with a weekly prize to be won
  • Access to our Ask Me Anything sessions with our journalists
  • Invitations to in-person and virtual events
  • A subscription to the digital edition of HELLO! Magazine (Worth £82 annually)*
  • Future ‘Inner Circle’ benefits

By royal decree

You are royally invited to join The HELLO! Royal Club – and then to go forth and spread the word to your fellow royal fans. See you in the club!

Sign up to HELLO Daily! for the best royal, celebrity and lifestyle coverage

By entering your details, you are agreeing to HELLO! Magazine User Data Protection Policy. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information, please click here.

Other Topics

More Royal Style

See more