Princess Estelle, 12, twins with mother Crown Princess Victoria in Zara sandals

The young royal looked so lovely in a floral shirt dress from byTiMo. She also followed in her mother's footsteps wearing the 'Girls Jute Espadrille Sandals in Ecru White' from Zara - one of Victoria's go-to high street brands.

Estelle also popped on some jewellery - the 'Single Love Faceted Earrings' from Maria Nilsdotter and the 'Spinning World Freshwater Pearl Necklace' from the same brand.

Her hair was worn off her face in a half updo with a sweet blue ribbon tied in.