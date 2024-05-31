Princess Estelle, 12, twins with mother Crown Princess Victoria in Zara sandals

Crown Princess Victoria of Sweden stepped out for a rare public appearance with her oldest child, Princess Estelle.
The 12-year-old royal and her mother, 46, were seen at the inauguration of the sculpture by Giuseppe Penone in Princess Estelle's sculpture garden at Kungliga Djurgården in Stockholm on Thursday beaming as they were seen looking like each other's doubles.
Crown Princess Victoria's look
The mother-daughter duo both wore floral summer dresses. The royal mother was seen sporting the By Malina 'Nia Midi Dress in Blue'. The figure-flattering style featured a collared neckline, a belted waistline, and rolled sleeves.
Her A-line dress also featured floral cut-outs in the floaty skirt and a scalloped hem for an extra feminine touch. The cinched number was gorgeous!
The royal's accessories
To accessorise her look, Victoria opted for an on-trend Bottega Veneta 'The Mini Pouch Bag in White Leather Intrecciato' which had a woven look. King Carl XVI Gustaf's daughter added another designer element into her look with the 'Double Rockstud 95 Grainy Calfskin Wedge Sandals in Ivory' from Valentino, giving an edge to her girly dress.
Victoria's Hair and makeup
As ever, the stylish royal wore her brunette locks swept off her face in a pristine ponytail. Her makeup was similarly immaculate, featuring a deep smokey eye.
Princess Estelle's look
The young royal looked so lovely in a floral shirt dress from byTiMo. She also followed in her mother's footsteps wearing the 'Girls Jute Espadrille Sandals in Ecru White' from Zara - one of Victoria's go-to high street brands.
Estelle also popped on some jewellery - the 'Single Love Faceted Earrings' from Maria Nilsdotter and the 'Spinning World Freshwater Pearl Necklace' from the same brand.
Her hair was worn off her face in a half updo with a sweet blue ribbon tied in.
The royal arrival
Victoria and Estelle were seen with Prince Daniel who looked dapper in a double-breasted suit and blue tie.
Meeting the man of the hour
The Swedish royals met Giuseppe Penone who created the sculpture 'The Inner Flow of Life' at Djurgarden National Park.
A previous mother-daughter outing
Victoria and Estelle were last seen together in April when they, along with Prince Daniel and Estelle's brother Prince Oscar waved from the balcony of the Royal Palace during the celebration of King Carl Gustav's 78th birthday anniversary.
The duo once again wore coordinating dresses to mark the occasion, both featuring pie crust collars.
