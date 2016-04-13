Prince William and Kate set off on safari on day four of their royal tour

After a fun-filled evening of traditional music and dance, Prince William and Kate Middleton were up early on Wednesday morning to head off on Safari. The royal couple, who are on day four of

William and Kate looked excited to be heading off for their tour Photo: Getty Images

The park is a World Heritage Site and a wildlife conservation area of global importance, home to elephants, water buffalo, the endangered swamp deer, tigers, and two-thirds of the world population of Indian one-horned rhinoceroses.



Kate was appropriately dressed for the trip, sporting brown skinny jeans, a white cotton shirt and her trusty Sebago boat flats.



The couple set off on a Jeep tour of Kaziranga National Park Photo: Getty Images

William was coordinating with his wife, sporting a similar shade of chinos and a beige shirt, topping the look off with brown lace-up shoes.

The couple were given white scarves that featured the print of some of the endangered animals of the park – rhinos, deers and birds.



William and Kate wore coordinating, casual ensembles Photo: Getty Images

It is a cause close to William’s heart – he has been campaigning for a number of years to protect endangered animals. This visit is intended specifically to focus global attention on conservation.

After their safari tour, the couple will interact with the park’s frontline anti-poaching staff at a place called Dimoli.

They then plan to visit the Centre for Wildlife Rehabilitation and Conservation which provides emergency care and rehab for wild animals that have been injured, displaced or orphaned.



The couple looked as loved up as ever as they enjoyed the jeep tour Photo: Getty Images

To round off their busy morning, they will visit a centre for treatment of captive elephants named after British conservationist Mark Shand. Mark is the late brother of the Duchess of Cornwall.

The Duke and Duchess arrived in India on Sunday and have already carried out a number of engagements in both Mumbai and New Delhi, including a garden party held in honor of the Queen's upcoming 90th birthday.