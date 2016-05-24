These facts about Crown Prince Hussein, Jordan's future king may surprise you

With a college diploma in his hand, Crown Prince Hussein of Jordan is ready to take on the world. The Instagram savvy 21-year-old recently graduated stateside from university and like any young man, he enjoys reading and sports, especially soccer — but who exactly is the handsome royal? Here are five things to know about Jordan’s future king.

CLICK FOR FULL GALLERY



Photo: Instagram.com/alhusseinjo

1. He is the oldest child of King Abdullah II and Queen Rania.

The king and queen of Jordan welcomed their first child, the heir apparent to the Kingdom of Jordan, in 1994. Hussein also has three siblings, Princess Iman bint Abdullah, 19, Princess Salma bint Abdullah, 15, and Prince Hashem bin Abdullah, 11.

A photo posted by Queen Rania Al Abdullah (@queenrania) on May 22, 2016 at 12:12am PDT



2. He is a first lieutenant in Jordan’s armed forces.

While he might not be old enough to rent a car in the states, the prince has already had helicopter training. Back in 2014, the royal received training from pilots of the Royal Jordanian Air Force. Hussein, who holds a high rank in the Jordanian Armed Forces, has also had military experience having trained one summer at the King Abdullah II Special Operations Training Center.

A photo posted by Al Hussein bin Abdullah II (@alhusseinjo) on Oct 28, 2015 at 11:13am PDT



3. He's a Hoya.

The royal, graduated from Georgetown University in May 2016 with his parents, the Jordanian monarchs, in attendance. During his time at the Washington, D.C. school, Hussein pursued a degree in International History. Prior to his studies in the states, the prince graduated from the Prince Al Hussein bin Abdullah II Academy of Civil Protection — an academy that offers unique disciplines in civil defense sciences to protect and save lives and properties.

A photo posted by Al Hussein bin Abdullah II (@alhusseinjo) on May 21, 2016 at 11:03pm PDT



4. He's made United Nations history

In 2015, Hussein became the youngest person ever to chair a meeting of the Security Council. The royal presided over the U.N. Security Council's open debate on the role of youth in countering violent extremism and promoting peace. U.N. Secretary-General Ban Ki-moon praised Hussein's attendance at the session saying, "He is not yet 21 years old – but he is already a leader in the 21st century."

A photo posted by Al Hussein bin Abdullah II (@alhusseinjo) on Nov 1, 2015 at 12:17am PDT



5. He's adventurous

Hussein has jumped out of planes as if it's no big deal. In 2014, the future king participated with paratroopers in a Static Line Parachute Course. The royal must have loved the rush because again in 2015 he jumped into the air joining the Red Bull Air Force team as part of Kingdom Independence Day celebrations.

A photo posted by Al Hussein bin Abdullah II (@alhusseinjo) on May 25, 2015 at 4:03am PDT



Like his father, King Abdullah, the daring royal enjoys riding motorbikes. Hussein has also engaged in "thrilling" water trails in Wadi Mujib.

A photo posted by Al Hussein bin Abdullah II (@alhusseinjo) on Jun 3, 2015 at 11:19am PDT



And bonus — Hussein can cook!

This is one royal who knows his way around the kitchen. Hussein shared a snap of his swoonworthy talent whipping up a pot of Galaya.