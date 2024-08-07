Queen Rania was over the moon at the weekend when she became a grandmother for the first time, but she quickly had to head back to work.

On Wednesday, the Queen of Jordan headed to Bldr Space in Amman, which is a co-working centre in the country. During her visit, Rania met with young entrepreneurs and content creators, where she learnt about the innovative projects they were all working on.

WATCH: Queen Rania makes first appearance since becoming a grandmother

The mum-of-four also met the space's co-founder, Natasha Salti, who spoke to Rania about the collaborative work environment that the space fosters.

The trip ended with Rania meeting with members of BithAI, a company established in 2019 which aims to provide users with AI-powered tools to facilitate video and image creation and editing.

© Queen Rania Rania headed to Bldr Space

The ever-stylish Queen looked fabulous for the event, wearing a gorgeous pair of skinny jeans and a smart white shirt. Rania carried a black clutch bag with her and the royal's signature brown hair flowed down her shoulders.

It has been an exciting time for the Queen or Jordan as she became a grandmother on 3 August when Crown Prince Hussein and Princess Rajwa welcomed their first child, a daughter they named Iman.

© Queen Rania The royal looked as stylish as ever

Iman is already occupying a special place in Rania's heart as following her granddaughter's arrival, the royal penned: "Iman, you've already got a hold of my heart. Our family has never been happier."

Rania also shared images of the new arrival with the world as the baby girl met her family for the first time.

© Queen Rania The royal recently became a grandmother for the first time

Rania was absolutely besotted as she introduced baby Iman to members of her family, including her husband, King Abdullah, and two of their children: Princess Salma and Prince Hashem.

One photo showed Salma and Hashem being a protective aunt and uncle at they sat with the baby girl.

© Queen Rania Hussein looked like one proud father

However, the sweetest photo that Rania shared showed first-time dad Hussein cradling his baby girl, and his face was a picture of love and adoration.

