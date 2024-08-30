Queen Rania releases stunning new regal portrait ahead of 54th birthday

Queen Rania of Jordan has unveiled a stunning new portrait to commemorate her 54th birthday, which takes place on Saturday.

This special occasion coincides with a momentous year for the Jordanian royal family, as the nation marks the Silver Jubilee of His Majesty King Abdullah II, marking the 25th anniversary of his ascension to the throne.

© NBC Queen Rania will mark her 54th birthday on Saturday

Earlier this year, as a token of her dedication and service, King Abdullah bestowed upon Queen Rania the prestigious Order of the Bejewelled Grand Cordon of Al Nahda.

This honour recognises her invaluable contributions to Jordan over the past 25 years. The King presented the honour to the Queen in recognition of her leading role in the advancement of Jordanian society, and her efforts to support Jordanians in all fields.

"Every time I enter a Jordanian village or home, its people ask me to convey to you their greetings and their appreciation for your efforts to develop our country and create a brighter, more hopeful future for our children," the King wrote, in a public letter addressed to the Queen marking the occasion.

© Royal Hashemite Court The Royal Hashemite Court released this new portrait of Queen Rania

"I see, in their eyes, love for the wife of their King and the mother of their Crown Prince."

The birthday also comes almost one month since Queen Rania became a grandmother. Her eldest son Crown Prince Hussein and daughter-in-law Princess Rajwa welcomed Princess Iman on 3 August, and the Jordanian royals have since shared a handful of precious family moments with the world.



© Queen Rania It's been a momentous year for the Jordanian royal family

On 13 August, Rania revealed how much she was relishing every second as a grandparent as she showcased her sweet bond with her granddaughter.

In an Instagram image, posted on her account @queenrania, the Queen of Jordan was seen sitting in a room alongside her husband, King Abdullah, with the pair deep in conversation while little Iman was in her arms.

"So much cuteness in my arms," Rania commented alongside the precious photo. Hours after Iman was born, Rania took to social media to document some of her first moments of life. "Iman, you've already got a hold of my heart," the royal gushed. "Our family has never been happier!"

© Instagram Queen Rania shared a photo of herself looking relaxed as she cuddled her granddaughter

Away from family life, Queen Rania's unwavering commitment to serving Jordan alongside King Abdullah has led her to establish various initiatives that complement and support the work of local institutions in the areas of education and community empowerment.

© Royal Hashemite Court Queen Rania with her husband King Abdullah

Over the past 25 years, the royal has established the Queen Rania Foundation for Education and Development (QRF) and heads a number of educational initiatives, including Edraak, the first non-profit Arabic massive open online course platform; the Queen Rania Teacher Academy (QRTA), and Madrasati.



Among Rania's other contributions to local education are the establishment of the Al-Aman Fund for the Future of Orphans, which supports the education and training of orphans over the age of 18, and the Queen Rania Award for Excellence in Education, which honours the efforts of exemplary educators across the kingdom.

© HELLO! The family tree of Jordan's royal family

On the international stage, this year, Queen Rania added her voice to those of countless others around the world calling for an immediate end to the Israeli war on Gaza, and urging a just and peaceful resolution to the Palestinian-Israeli conflict.

Throughout the year, Her Majesty also met with representatives of various international organizations operating in the Gaza Strip, including UNICEF, Médecins Sans Frontières (MSF), and Save the Children, to discuss their efforts on the ground and the near-impossible task of providing basic assistance to Gaza's population.