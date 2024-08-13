Queen Rania is such a doting grandmother in precious photo with baby Princess Iman

Queen Rania is relishing every second as a grandparent and she showcased her sweet bond with granddaughter, Princess Iman, on Tuesday.

The Queen of Jordan was seen sitting in a room alongside her husband, King Abdullah, with the pair deep in conversation. However, for the photo, Rania was seen holding the newest member of the family, and in her caption, it was clear how besotted the royal was with the new arrival.

WATCH: All you need to know about Queen Rania and King Abdullah's family

"So much cuteness in my arms," Rania commented alongside the precious photo.

Rania clearly adores the young Princess Iman and hours after the baby royal was born on 3 August 2024, Rania took to Instagram to document some of her first moments of life.

© Queen Rania Rania loves being a grandmother

In an image carousel, Abdullah, was seen meeting his first grandchild with Rania keeping a watchful eye, while another featured the mother-of-four rocking the baby while still in hospital.

Princess Salma was also seen holding her niece, who was wrapped up in a white floral baby grow, while Prince Hashem looked lovingly at the new addition to the family.

© Queen Rania Baby Iman is doted on by her family

The sweetest photo that Rania shared showed first-time dad Hussein cradling his baby girl, and his face was a picture of love and adoration. In a sweet caption, Rania wrote: "Iman, you've already got a hold of my heart. Our family has never been happier!"

Iman, who shares her name with her name with two other members of the Jordanian royal family, is now getting used to her new home of the Hashemite Palace, after Crown Prince Hussein and Princess Rajwa returning home last week.

© Handout The Queen of Jordan is a doting mum-of-four

The Saudi Arabian-born royal, 30, was seen leaving the King Hussein Medical Center on Wednesday, in a gorgeous white frock that was complete with gorgeous patterns in blue.

Her husband was a doting father and husband, holding Rajwa's hand and carrying their newborn as they got into a nearby waiting car.

© Crown Prince Al Hussein Hussein and Rajwa are proud parents to young Iman

Following their departure, Hussein shared: "Heartfelt thanks to the dedicated personnel of the Royal Medical Services for their exceptional care over Rajwa and Iman during the past few days."

PHOTOS: Queen Rania makes first appearance since becoming a grandmother

MORE: Princess Rajwa's breathtaking bridal tiara tribute to mother-in-law Queen Rania went unnoticed

