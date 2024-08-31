Skip to main contentSkip to footer
Queen Rania dazzles in fitted gown and breathtaking tiara
Subscribe
Queen Rania dazzles in fitted gown and breathtaking tiara
Queen Rania in red blazer© Getty

New grandmother Queen Rania dazzles in tailored gown and breathtaking tiara

Crown Prince Hussein's mother celebrated her 54th birthday

Katie Daly
Lifestyle Writer
2 minutes ago
Share this:

Queen Rania celebrated her 54th birthday on 31 August and she looked beautiful in a new official portrait.

The Kuwaiti-born Jordanian royal exuded classic elegance in a fitted black dress with capped mid-length sleeves and a crew neck. She also wore a sash with a diamond crown brooch and diamond earrings.

Queen Rania birthday portrait© Royal Hashemite Court
The Royal Hashemite Court released this new portrait of Queen Rania

The star of the show was the beautiful tiara perched atop her chic updo. The tiara, known as the Arabic Scroll or Arabic Script Tiara, is a sentimental piece for the Queen as it was a gift from her husband King Abdullah II. 

The diadem is inscribed with the Arabic words 'Greatness for Allah' from the Quran and features approximately 1,300 diamonds, weighing roughly 20 carats.

View post on Instagram
 

The Royal Hashemite Court also shared a photo of the Queen with the translated message: "The Royal Hashemite Court extends its warmest wishes to Her Majesty Queen Rania Al Abdullah on her birthday."

Crown Prince Hussein's mother beamed alongside her husband in a navy chiffon dress from Diane von Furstenberg with a high neck and ruffled skirt.

Queen Rania's sense of style

Queen Rania posed with emmanuel macron, brigitte macron, king abudllah and prince hussein© Getty
Queen Rania wore a pale blue dress in Paris

Rania, who became a grandmother earlier this summer when her daughter-in-law Princess Rajwa welcomed baby Princess Iman, has an impeccable sense of style with a modern flair.

Among her sensational looks was this pale blue number from 2022 when the Jordanian royal couple posed with French President Macron and his wife Brigitte prior to lunch at the Élysée Presidential Palace.

Queen Rania shaking emmanuel macron's hand© Getty
Spot Queen Rania's unusual designer bag

The Brandon Maxwell dress featured a strapless bodice with a built-in shirt, a belted waistline, and a pleated skirt.

She opted for unusual accessories to add a sense of visual interest to the look - the 'Embroidered Bird of Paradise By The Way Boston Bag' from Fendi and some reserved white patent heels from Jimmy Choo.

Recommended videoYou may also likeWATCH: Who are the Jordanian Royal Family?
Queen Rania in leather alongside emmanuel Macron and his wife Brigitte and King Abdullah© Getty
Queen Rania rocked leather in Paris three years later

The royal also opted for a layered moment for the same meeting three years prior in a black leather and lace moment from Italian fashion house Ermanno Scervino’s spring/summer 2019 collection.

Queen Rania walking through an office in a white shirt and blue denim jeans© Queen Rania
The Queen looked so chic in wide-leg jeans

Even Rania's daytime wardrobe features the most beautiful pieces with a cool edge.

DISCOVER:  Queen Rania is such a doting grandmother in precious photo with baby Princess Iman

She looked particularly chic for a meeting with the team behind Bith.AI and Jordanian entrepreneurs at Bldr Space in Amman earlier this month in wide-leg jeans from Closed with the Dior 'White Cotton Poplin Puff Sleeve Blouse' and Manolo Blahnik pumps.

The HELLO! Royal Club special offer

Martha Louise of Norway and shaman Durek Verrett pose for exclusive pre-wedding shoot with HELLO!

HELLO!'s biggest royal fans over at The HELLO! Royal Club are set to receive exclusive behind-the-scenes footage from the wedding of the year this Saturday, including that most intimate of wedding staples: the first dance. Don't want to miss out on Princess Martha Louise's big day? Then why not take advantage of our special offer: join the club before this Sunday and get a celebratory 20% off annual membership.

In addition to this exclusive behind-the-scenes footage, you will open up a slew of other benefits including:

  • Two weekly newsletters, one from our royal editor Emily Nash
  • Video posts and audio notes from Emily Nash and the HELLO! Royal team
  • Access to our royal community and opportunity to interact with club writers and members
  • Participate in polls, comments and discussion threads
  • Royal-themed puzzles with a weekly prize to be won
  • Access to our Ask Me Anything sessions with our journalists
  • Invitations to in-person and virtual events
  • A subscription to the digital edition of HELLO! Magazine (Worth £82 annually)
  • *Future ‘Inner Circle’ benefits

There's 'Norway' you will want to miss out...

You can claim our special offer here. See you in the club, royal fans! 

Other Topics

More Royal Style

See more

Read More