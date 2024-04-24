Princess Sofia makes dramatic change to her wedding tiara

The Swedish royal family glittered at the Finland state banquet at Stockholm Palace on Tuesday, where King Carl XVI Gustaf and Queen Silvia hosted President Alexander Stubb and his wife and First Lady, Suzanne Innes-Stubb.

Princess Sofia, 39, wowed in a midnight blue lace Oscar de la Renta gown and debuted a dramatic change to her wedding tiara.

The sparkling jewels featured brand new dark blue gemstone toppers, likely to be sapphires, above its diamond-studded base, which complemented the hue of her dress.

The royal, who is married to Prince Carl Philip, was gifted the jewels from her in-laws, King Carl XVI and Queen Silvia as a wedding present in 2015.

Sofia wore an A-line wedding dress with lace sleeves, designed by Ida Sjöstedt, along with the gifted tiara, which originally featured emerald toppers.

© SPA/dana press/Shutterstock Sofia wowed with another dramatic change to her wedding tiara

It has proven to be one of the most versatile jewels in the Swedish royal family's collection, and over the years, it has undergone a few makeovers.

© Getty The diamond and emerald tiara was a wedding gift from the king and queen

Two years after Sofia and Carl Philip's nuptials, the princess debuted the headpiece with a set of new pearl toppers, for the Nobel Prize banquet.

© Getty The tiara's first major change was in 2017 when Sofia debuted pearl toppers

She has also worn the tiara with just its diamond setting, but in 2019, it was changed up again with turquoise toppers.

© Getty Princess Sofia's tiara with turquoise toppers at the Nobel Prize 2019

At the Nobel Prize banquet 2022, Sofia stunned in a powder blue floral applique dress and debuted topaz gemstones on the tiara.

© Getty Sofia added topaz gems in 2022

And last September to celebrate her father-in-law King Carl XVI's Golden Jubilee, she switched things up again with a set of citrine toppers.

© Getty Princess Sofia at King Carl's Golden Jubilee celebrations in 2023

We can't wait to see if Sofia adds more to her collection in future!

Joining Sofia and Carl Philip at the banquet were, of course, the king and queen, with Silvia wearing a beautiful pink jacquard-print gown and the Nine-Prong Tiara.

© Getty King Carl XVI Gustaf and Queen Silvia with Finland's President and First Lady

Prince Carl Philip's older sister and future queen, Crown Princess Victoria, looked elegant in a white Toteme dress with feather detailing, and the Boucheron Laurel Wreath Tiara, as she was accompanied by her husband, Prince Daniel.

King Carl XVI and Queen Silvia's only son, Prince Carl Philip, 44, was heir to the throne for seven months until 1 January 1980 when the law of on the order of succession came into effect.

© SPA/dana press/Shutterstock Crown Princess Victoria and Prince Daniel at Finland state banquet

Crown Princess Victoria was two years old at the time and as the eldest child of the king and queen, she became heir apparent.

Victoria and Daniel are parents to Princess Estelle, 12, and Prince Oscar, eight, while Carl Philip and Sofia have three sons – Prince Alexander, eight, Prince Gabriel, six, and Prince Julian, three.

© SPA/dana press/Shutterstock Princess Sofia wore a gown by Oscar de la Renta

The king and queen's youngest child, Princess Madeleine, 41, resides in Florida with her husband, Christopher O'Neill, and their three children – Princess Leonore, ten, Prince Nicolas, eight, and Princess Adrienne, six.

The family are set to move back to Sweden later this year.

