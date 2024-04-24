Princess Sofia makes dramatic change to her wedding tiara

The Swedish royal family glittered at the Finland state banquet at Stockholm Palace on Tuesday, where King Carl XVI Gustaf and Queen Silvia hosted President Alexander Stubb and his wife and First Lady, Suzanne Innes-Stubb.
Princess Sofia, 39, wowed in a midnight blue lace Oscar de la Renta gown and debuted a dramatic change to her wedding tiara.
The sparkling jewels featured brand new dark blue gemstone toppers, likely to be sapphires, above its diamond-studded base, which complemented the hue of her dress.
The royal, who is married to Prince Carl Philip, was gifted the jewels from her in-laws, King Carl XVI and Queen Silvia as a wedding present in 2015.
Sofia wore an A-line wedding dress with lace sleeves, designed by Ida Sjöstedt, along with the gifted tiara, which originally featured emerald toppers.
It has proven to be one of the most versatile jewels in the Swedish royal family's collection, and over the years, it has undergone a few makeovers.
Two years after Sofia and Carl Philip's nuptials, the princess debuted the headpiece with a set of new pearl toppers, for the Nobel Prize banquet.
She has also worn the tiara with just its diamond setting, but in 2019, it was changed up again with turquoise toppers.
At the Nobel Prize banquet 2022, Sofia stunned in a powder blue floral applique dress and debuted topaz gemstones on the tiara.
And last September to celebrate her father-in-law King Carl XVI's Golden Jubilee, she switched things up again with a set of citrine toppers.
We can't wait to see if Sofia adds more to her collection in future!
Joining Sofia and Carl Philip at the banquet were, of course, the king and queen, with Silvia wearing a beautiful pink jacquard-print gown and the Nine-Prong Tiara.
Prince Carl Philip's older sister and future queen, Crown Princess Victoria, looked elegant in a white Toteme dress with feather detailing, and the Boucheron Laurel Wreath Tiara, as she was accompanied by her husband, Prince Daniel.
King Carl XVI and Queen Silvia's only son, Prince Carl Philip, 44, was heir to the throne for seven months until 1 January 1980 when the law of on the order of succession came into effect.
Crown Princess Victoria was two years old at the time and as the eldest child of the king and queen, she became heir apparent.
Victoria and Daniel are parents to Princess Estelle, 12, and Prince Oscar, eight, while Carl Philip and Sofia have three sons – Prince Alexander, eight, Prince Gabriel, six, and Prince Julian, three.
The king and queen's youngest child, Princess Madeleine, 41, resides in Florida with her husband, Christopher O'Neill, and their three children – Princess Leonore, ten, Prince Nicolas, eight, and Princess Adrienne, six.
The family are set to move back to Sweden later this year.