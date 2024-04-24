Skip to main contentSkip to footer
Crown Prince Christian pictured with Frederik and Margrethe as he passes new milestone
Crown Prince Christian pictured with Frederik and Margrethe as he passes new milestone

The 18-year-old is heir to the Danish throne

2 minutes ago
Danielle Stacey
Online Royal CorrespondentLondon
It's been quite the year for 18-year-old Crown Prince Christian already, and the future Danish king has passed another milestone.

The Danish palace shared that King Frederik and Queen Mary's eldest son had joined his father and grandmother, Queen Margrethe, who abdicated in January, for a private tour of the Museum of National History at Frederiksborg Castle on Tuesday.

During the outing, Christian unveiled his Coat of Arms, which has been added to the wall of the Chapel of the Royal Danish Orders of Knighthood in the palace's church.

It comes just months after Queen Margrethe gifted her grandson Crown Prince Christian the Order of the Elephant – Denmark's highest honour – on his 18th birthday on 15 October 2023.

The Danish royal household shared photographs of the shield being created by royal coat of arms painter Ronny Skov Andersen.

It outlined the "extensive" process of creating a knight's shield for the two Danish royal orders  - the Order of the Elephant and the Order of the Dannebrog. Firstly, the shields are drawn up in pencil before the sketch is transferred to a metal plate with chalk and then finished with paint in the colours of red, blue, green, black and silver, as well as gold leaf.

Christian wore his Order of the Elephant insignia publicly at the gala dinner held for his milestone birthday last October.

Prince Christian helps to put coat of arms on the wall© Kongehuset
Christian was awarded the Order of the Elephant on his 18th birthday last October

The Crown Prince's younger siblings, Princess Isabella, 17, and 13-year-old twins, Prince Vincent and Princess Josephine, became recipients of the Order of the Elephant following their father Frederik's accession to the throne on 14 January

Prince Christian's coat of arms on the wall© Kongehuset
Prince Christian's coat of arms on the wall

The laws dictate that the sons, and now daughters, of the Sovereign of the Orders are born members of the order, but they are not likely to be presented with the order's insignias until their respective 18th birthdays.

Prince Christian was joined by Queen Margrethe and King Frederik for the unveiling© Kongehuset
Prince Christian was joined by Queen Margrethe and King Frederik for the unveiling

Crown Prince Christian is in the final year of his secondary education at Ordrup Gymnasium in the northern suburb of Copenhagen.

After finishing school, Christian may decide to go to university like his parents and is likely to undergo military training like his father, Frederik. 

It is not known when he will undertake full-time royal duties. 

