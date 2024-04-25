Queen Mary dazzles in historic emerald tiara in new official portrait with King Frederik

The first official portrait of King Frederik and Queen Mary has been released by the Danish royal palace to mark Frederik's accession to the throne.

And in another new first, Queen Mary sports the Danish Emerald Parure tiara – a jewel which is typically only reserved for the queen.

The tiara was first commissioned in 1840 for King Christian VII for his wife, Caroline Matilda of England. Many of the emeralds featured in the headpiece are said to have been in the family since 1723.

This particular tiara cannot be taken out of the country and is displayed at Rosenborg Castle in Copenhagen, when it is not in use.

Mary, 52, teamed the jewels with a deep teal velvet gown with a high lace neckline and sleeves, while Frederik donned military uniform.

The King and Queen both displayed their honours, including the Order of the Elephant on chains.

The portrait, which will be hung in state institutions including at Danish embassies and consulates, was taken by photographer Steen Evald in the Green Room in the Royal Reception Rooms at Christiansborg Palace.

Frederik, 55, ascended the throne on 14 January, following the abdication of his mother, Queen Margrethe, 84.

The announcement from Queen Margrethe shocked the nation when she revealed she would step down from the Danish throne after 52 years during her New Year's address.

She alluded that one of the reasons for her decision to abdicate was down to health issues, saying: "In February [2023] I underwent extensive back surgery. It went well, thanks to the skilled healthcare staff who took care of me. Of course, the operation also gave rise to thinking about the future - whether the time had come to leave the responsibility to the next generation."

The accession was an emotional day for the Danish royal family as Queen Margrethe formally abdicated at a Council of State meeting, with Frederik moving in his mother's place at the head of the table following the declaration.

Shortly after his mother's abdication, Frederik appeared on the balcony at Christiansborg Palace where he was proclaimed King by Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen.

Mary then joined her husband on the balcony, where the couple enjoyed a sweet kiss.

The new king and queen then waved to the cheering crowd alongside their four children, Crown Prince Christian, 18, Princess Isabella, 17, and 13-year-old twins, Prince Vincent and Princess Josephine.

Frederik and Mary will carry out their first state visits to Sweden and Norway next month, and will also celebrate their 20th wedding anniversary on 20 May.