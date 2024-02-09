Luxembourg royal couple spark rumours they've rekindled their romance after calling off engagement

Prince Louis of Luxembourg and former fiancée Scarlett-Lauren Sirgue have sparked rumours that they have rekindled their romance after appearing together in public again.

The prince, 37, and the Parisian lawyer, 32, were pictured at the Omar Harfouch Concert at Institut du Monde Arabe in Paris last week.

They looked relaxed as they sat next to one another with Louis wearing a navy blazer and burgundy trousers, while Scarlett-Lauren looked chic in a tweed jacket over a black ensemble.

There has been no confirmation from the Grand Ducal Court that they are back together. The pair had been due to marry in 2022 but called off their engagement in February that year.

Louis and Scarlett-Lauren told French publication, Point de Vue at the time that they had decided to end their romantic relationship but would remain friends.

And an official statement released by the Grand Ducal Court read: "We have decided not to continue our romantic relationship, while remaining deeply attached by friendship and tenderness. In reflecting, together, on the commitment we wanted to make, we ended up admitting that our visions differ too much."

Louis and Scarlett-Lauren attended a concert together

Louis met Scarlett-Lauren when he was working as a mediator at her law firm. After a couple of years of dating, the prince proposed to his girlfriend during a road trip in the south west of France in 2021.

Louis is the third son of Grand Duke Henri and Grand Duchess Maria Teresa of Luxembourg.

He shares two sons, Prince Gabriel, 17, and Prince Noah, 16, with his former wife, Tessy Antony, now known as Tessy Antony de Nassau.

© Getty The former couple pictured in 2020

Louis renounced his succession rights and those of his children upon his marriage to Tessy.

But they finalised their divorce in 2019 and Tessy went on to marry Swiss businessman Frank Floessel in July 2021.They welcomed their son, Theodor Frank, in August 2021.