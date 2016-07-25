The Queen takes in 150 of her most iconic outfits at new fashion exhibition

The Queen took a stroll down memory lane with 150 of her most iconic outfits as she visited a new exhibit dedicated to her wardrobe. The monarch was among the first to preview 'Fashioning a Reign: 90 Years of Style from The Queen's Wardrobe' at Buckingham Palace.

Her Majesty, who was her usual impeccable self in a floral dress, was pictured walking around the exhibition in a photo shared on the royal family's official Twitter account.

She came face to face with dozens of garments she has worn in the past, from her exquisite ivory silk wedding dress to the christening gown she donned in 1926 when she was just one month old.

Another notable outfit she inspected, which will have brought back memories, was the cream dress made of silk and tulle with gold embellishment that she wore at the coronation of her parents King George VI and Queen Elizabeth in 1937.

The Queen, who was Princess Elizabeth at the time, and her sister Princess Margaret wore the matching dresses and purple robes as stipulated by the Earl Marshal.

Her Majesty is known for block-colour dressing, using bright, bold colours to ensure that she is easily visible on important occasions. The vivid green dress and coat by Stewart Parvin and wool-crepe hat by Rachel Trevor-Morgan that she wore to this year's Trooping the Colour is one of the more colourful pieces on display at the exhibition.

Throughout her reign, Her Majesty has exclusively patronised British designers, including Sir Norman Hartnell who was responsible for various of the Queen's ensembles, including her wedding dress.

However, on state visits and overseas tours, she has always tried to pay subtle compliments to her host nation, and some of the most memorable outfits she has worn abroad can be viewed.

During her 1974 visit to Australia, the Queen wore a mimosa-yellow silk-chiffon dress embellished with sprigs of wattle, Australia's national floral emblem. And during her state visit to Ethiopia in 1965, the royal wore an evening dress in green, one of the country's national colours.

Another key item on display is the royal christening gown that Prince George and Princess Charlotte wore for their baptisms. The outfit is a replica of the one that the Queen and over 60 royal babies wore, first commissioned by Queen Victoria.

The Buckingham Palace exhibit is one of three displays honouring the Queen's sense of style in celebration of her 90th birthday. They are situated at each of her three official residences; the exhibit at the Palace of Holyroodhouse is open from April 21 to October 16, 2016, the Summer Opening of Buckingham Palace from July 23 to October 2, 2016, and at Windsor Castle from September 17, 2016 to January 8, 2017.