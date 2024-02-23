Princess Kate hires late Queen's former equerry as right-hand man

The Princess of Wales has taken on Queen Elizabeth II's former equerry as her private secretary.

According to The Times, Prince William and Kate's household has appointed Lieutenant Colonel Tom White after the Princess invited him to join her at a public engagement last year.

Kate has been without a private secretary since the departure of Hannah Cockburn-Logie in October 2022.

Lt Col White worked by the late Queen's side up until her death on 8 September 2022. When he took on the position in 2020, he became the first Royal Marines commando to hold the position.

He served in Afghanistan in 2009 and as a member of 42 Commando, he helped avert tragedy in Helmand after the Taliban placed a booby trap bomb in a school. However, wires under the school room door were spotted before detonation.

Lt Col White took over the equerry role from Lieutenant Colonel Nana Kofi Twumasi-Ankrah.

© Getty Lieutenant Colonel Tom White with the late Queen in 2021

Meanwhile, it was confirmed earlier this month that William has hired a former Government diplomat as his private secretary. Ian Patrick, who has also worked for former Liberal Democrat leader Lord Ashdown, has taken up the role.

The Prince is currently juggling royal duties with family life as the Princess continues her recovery from abdominal surgery. Kate, who underwent a 13-day hospital stay in January, is not expected to return to public duties until after Easter.

© Getty Prince William on the red carpet at the BAFTAs

After spending the February half-term holiday at their Norfolk home, Anmer Hall, William made a solo appearance at the BAFTAs last Sunday, telling executives that his wife was sorry to miss it, adding: "She does love the BAFTAs."

LOVE THE ROYALS? JOIN THE CLUB! If you are reading this, the chances are you are obsessed with all things royalty – which is just as well because so are we! So obsessed, in fact, we’ve launched a club solely dedicated to covering them. So welcome to The HELLO! Royal Club. We would love you to join us there… What is it? Interactive community offering behind-the-scenes access, exclusive royal interviews, unmissable royal insights, and an illustrious royal Inner Circle. Member benefits Two weekly newsletters, one from Emily Nash

Emily Nash Video posts and audio notes from Emily Nash and the HELLO! Royal team

Access to our royal community and opportunity to interact with club writers and members

Participate in polls, comments and discussion threads

Access to our Ask Me Anything sessions with our journalists

Invitations to in-person and virtual events

A subscription to the digital edition of HELLO! Magazine (Worth £82 annually)*

Future ‘Inner Circle’ benefits By royal decree You are royally invited to join The HELLO! Royal Club – and then to go forth and spread the word to your fellow royal fans. See you in the club!

The Prince also called for fighting in the Israel-Hamas war to end "as soon as possible" and an increase in humanitarian support for Gaza, as he released a powerful statement on Tuesday.

It came as the royal paid a visit to the British Red Cross headquarters in London, where he told aid workers he was "deeply moved as a father" by the whole situation.

© Getty Prince William visits the British Red Cross HQ

The Government was briefed in advance through the Foreign, Commonwealth & Development Office (FCDO) about the Prince's comments, the nature of the BRC visit and a future trip to a synagogue, where he will join a discussion with young people from different communities who are advocates against hatred and antisemitism.

William is likely to be among the members of the royal family at a special Thanksgiving Service in honour of King Constantine II (the last King of Greece) at St George's Chapel, Windsor Castle on Tuesday 27 February.