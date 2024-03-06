Skip to main contentSkip to footer
King Charles still uses the late Queen's home gadget that went viral
King Charles still uses the late Queen's home hack that went viral

The monarch, 75, met with Chancellor Jeremy Hunt at Buckingham Palace

29 minutes ago
King Charles shakes Jeremy Hunt's hand
Danielle Stacey
Danielle StaceyOnline Royal CorrespondentLondon
The King held an in-person pre-Budget audience with Chancellor Jeremy Hunt at Buckingham Palace on Tuesday morning.

Charles, 75, who is undergoing cancer treatment, was pictured in the Private Audience Room of his London royal residence.

And it seems that the King has retained his late mother Queen Elizabeth II's home gadget which went viral in July 2019.

A Dyson fan could be seen in the the background of one of the photographs next to a tall gold table as the King met with the Chancellor.  

When Her Late Majesty appointed Boris Johnson as Britain's Prime Minister in the summer of 2019, the UK was experiencing a heatwave.

At the time it was reported that sales of the Dyson fan rocketed after Queen Elizabeth II was seen using one at Buckingham Palace as her heatwave hack.

King Charles and Jeremy Hunt sitting down in the audience room at Buckingham Palace© Getty
A Dyson fan could be seen at the back of the room next to a tall gold table

The King has postponed most of his public-facing duties while undergoing treatment, but on 21 February, he held an in-person audience with the current Prime Minister Rishi Sunak.  

queen with boris johnson© PA
The Queen used a Dyson fan during the 2019 summer heatwave

Before a Budget is presented, the Chancellor of the Exchequer meets with the monarch, usually the day before the Government's plans for the economy are delivered in a statement to the Commons.

The audience is traditionally a private one, but, this time, the King was photographed shaking hands with the Chancellor.

Charles is continuing with behind-the-scenes work on his red boxes of state papers.

Britain's King Charles III (R) shakes hands with Britain's Chancellor of the Exchequer Jeremy Hunt, © Getty
The meeting took place in the private audience room at Buckingham Palace

He will miss the Commonwealth Day service at Westminster Abbey on Monday 11 March but he has pre-recorded a video message, which will be played during the event.

Meanwhile, Queen Camilla and the Prince of Wales will head up the family, accompanied by the Duke and Duchess of Edinburgh, the Princess Royal, the Duke and Duchess of Gloucester and the Duke of Kent.

The Princess of Wales is currently recovering from abdominal surgery and is not expected to return to royal duties until after Easter.

Kate, 42, was photographed for the first time since her hospitalisation and surgery in January.

The royal mum-of-three was pictured near Windsor Castle on Monday in the passenger seat of a car, according to TMZ. The news site said she was wearing dark sunglasses in the black Audi which was being driven by her mother, Carole Middleton. The photo is understood to have been taken by unauthorised paparazzi.

The Princess' last public outing was on Christmas Day in Sandringham, Norfolk.

LISTEN: Mary and George and the raunchy romances of King James I

