The car that Prince William and Kate used to take Prince George home is being auctioned – how to bid

The top of the range 4x4 vehicle that Prince William and Kate used to transport their son Prince George home from hospital, following his birth in 2013, is being auctioned. The Range Rover Vogue SE was the couple's personal vehicle, and famously carried George back to Kensington Palace when he was just one day old.

The car is being auctioned for charities Sun Screen IT and Stand Down and is expected to fetch at least £150,000 – nearly double its reserve price.

It was originally supplied to the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge via Land Rover's VIP Department, fitted with many additional features and used by the royal household.

The online auction will take place on charitystars.com/royalrangerover. Charity Stars sells exclusive lots and most recently auctioned the shirt that Andy Murray wore when he won Wimbledon, pulling in an incredible £10,000 for Malaria No More UK.

On Monday a total of eight bids had been made on William and Kate's old Range Rover, with the highest bid standing at nearly £50,000.

The website description noted: "The historic association of having served two future Kings and a future Queen is making this vehicle one of the most sought after in the history of Royal vehicles.

"It has attracted significant global interest from families expecting their first-born child, as new parents will not only be able to enjoy the luxury and prestige of the car itself, but in being a part of the royal couple's historic story, during their "once in a life-time opportunity" to drive their baby home from hospital."

Charity Stars' managing director Robert Robinson also released a statement, saying that the company was "delighted" to host the auction. "Here at CharityStars.com we have now raised over £2.5 million net for a wide variety of charities and we look forward to seeing that grow and grow," he said.

The two charities that have been chosen for the cause are Stand Down, a military mental health charity that provides online counselling and support to the armed forces community, and Sun Screen IT, which donates IT equipment for schools, hospitals and orphanages in developing nations.