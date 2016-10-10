Prince Rahim and Kendra Spears are expecting second baby

Kendra, who has modeled for designers from Versace to Chanel, with her husband Prince Rahim Photo: The Ismaili

The proud grandfather continued, “This wonderful news, which I am delighted to share with you, brings immense joy and happiness to all our family and to the Ismaili community worldwide.”

The royal baby is due in early 2017. Prince Rahim, 44, and the American model-turned Princess, 28, are already parents to Prince Irfan. The couple welcomed their first child in Geneva, Switzerland back in April 2015.

Following Prince Irfan’s birth, a statement on the official website of the Ismaili Muslim Community expressed "the great happiness of the Aga Khan and Spears family.”

Three generations: Prince Irfan with his parents, Princess Salwa and Prince Rahim, and his grandfather Aga Khan IV Photo: The Ismaili

Prince Rahim and his wife tied the knot in a picturesque ceremony on the grounds of the Château de Bellerive back in 2013. Kendra married into a unique royal family, namely because they don't rule over a specific geographic region.

The Seattle native, who has previously modeled for Chanel, Louis Vuitton and Dolce & Gabbana, isn’t the only model to marry into the royal family. Kendra’s father-in-law married British model Sarah "Sally" Croker-Poole, and his grandfather was married to iconic actress Rita Hayworth.